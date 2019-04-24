Spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead. Current Bachelorette Hannah Brown/Hannah Beast, whom I love, is almost done with her season. Shooting started in March, and the show airs May 13, so things are about to wrap up. But we already know that Hannah's season is going to be a whirlwind, and we also know a little about her contestants. One of her frontrunners might be Tyler Cameron, a.k.a. Tyler C., who's rumored by Bachelorverse expert Reality Steve to have made it to the final four and hometown dates.

There's even some photo evidence of this, and it looks like Tyler and Hannah have a great, uh, physical connection. But: Will they make it through to the end of the show? Let's explore what we know so far!

He's from Jupiter, Florida.

We know this from his bio page (we also know that he's 26 years old, so a little older than Hannah). Another reason we know this is because Hannah and Tyler were seen on a hometown date in his hometown, and Tyler was shirtless. The pics are pretty great; you can see them via Reality Steve here. There was a jump-hug (here), and then they went snorkeling (here).

It looks like an incredible time, but TBD on how the meet-the-parents situation went.



He has his MBA.

Although his Instagram is now set to private, sadly, we still know that he went to Wake Forest for undergrad and Florida Atlantic University for his MBA. Reality Steve says he was the backup quarterback on the Wake Forest football team for two years, then he transferred to Florida Atlantic where he played wide receiver. There's very little that's public on his social media anymore, but his Facebook cover photo is him playing:

He's a model, repped by three agencies, and a "custom home builder" by trade. Here's his headshot (very nice).

He had a musical one-on-one date with Hannah.

Apparently their date (or at least a part of their date) was watching musician Jake Owen. It was a public event, so people snapped photos of the couple that showed them making out—a lot of those pictures got taken down, though.

At least we know they have good chemistry!

He's made it to the final four.

According to Reality Steve, he's made it through several rounds of elimination and joins Luke, Jed, and Peter for the final stages of the show.

(HOMETOWNS SPOILER): A mild surprise on the 4th guy, but here are Hannah’s final 4, when & where they’re taking place. Luke Parker (Sat 20th Gainesville, GA), Tyler Cameron (Mon 22nd Jupiter, FL), Jed Wyatt (Wed 24th, Sevierville, TN), and Peter Weber (Fri 26th, Los Angeles, CA). pic.twitter.com/XQWxQ7kRIW — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 18, 2019

Reality Steve is pretty sure Tyler's not the frontrunner and Luke is—but it's still anyone's game until that final rose.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE