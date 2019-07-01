Big spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead, as well as potential spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor. Speculation has already begun about which of Hannah Brown's contestants may take on the extra-special role of The Bachelor in 2020. One recent addition to the shortlist is "Pilot Peter," a.k.a. Peter Weber, who's been slowly and steadily winning over Hannah—he ends up being the second runner up, so his run on the show was impressive.

He's a nice palate cleanser in an absolutely bonkers Bachelorette season, and fans are genuinely starting to think about him as a contender to headline his own season. Although, spoiler alert, there have been some rumors drawing similarities to fellow contestant Jed Wyatt, and not in a good way.

Let's dive in to the likelihood thus far—although it's still early, and we won't know definitively for months.

He has a sweet energy on the show.

Throughout this season, Peter doesn't usually show up during the heeeeated discussions with Luke P., either as an instigator or a reactor. He's just been quiet, for the most part, building a relationship with Hannah and even being the only contestant to ask her to be his girlfriend. Hannah (and viewers) were impressed, but for a while there it seemed like his only defining characteristic was the fact that he was a sweet, laidback pilot.

But he really had a chance to shine in episode 7, during a one-on-one with Hannah that showed some heavy petting at a spa, then some intimacy while the two were redfaced in a jacuzzi:

He also revealed to Hannah (and the viewers) that he speaks Spanish, repeating a saying his grandmother had taught him. Roughly translated, it means: "Son, don’t worry, don’t fret, let the waters run, let the river flow as it may because what’s for you, and what’s meant for you will never be tarnished and it will always be yours." It's no coincidence that this was the episode that got fans thinking of him as a viable Bachelor candidate.

His past may count against him.

This isn't verified, but apparently some people who know Peter really like him:

I went to Baylor with Peter. And on the Bachelorette he gives off this image as being some nice, great guy who deeply cares about people and is always in a great mood. But it turns out that's actually all completely true and extremely accurate. — Kendall (@kendallkaut) June 25, 2019

Which is certainly helping to argue that Peter is "there for the right reasons." That's catnip for producers (and Bachelor selection).

But then Reality Steve as well as fans on Twitter noted that Peter might, just like Jed, have had a girlfriend riiiiight up until he started the show.

Pete: auditioned for this show while simultaneously dating one of my best friends. And begging her to move in with him 😱‼️ pic.twitter.com/lR9ZvJ7AI1 — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤 (@j_may13) June 25, 2019

Which is...upsetting, if true. It's not uncommon for bachelors to have girlfriends in advance of the show, although by now I would have thought the producers would be better at spotting it. But it's thoroughly at odds with how he's portraying himself.

He's not on Bachelor in Paradise.

Insert the usual caveat here that this doesn't necessarily mean anything, and it would be weird to list Peter on BiP considering he's still, you know, a candidate to win The Bachelorette. The producers are not about to spoil their own show. But I also don't know if I see Peter in BiP, which is nutty and drama-filled.

No. You cannot.



He's got a cool job.

Pilot Peter is, in fact, a pilot, and he's actually gotten back into flying since he left the show:

The Bachelor producers look for someone who's able to take months off work so they can be on the show. I'm not an expert in Peter's profession—I know flexibility increases as one becomes more senior as a pilot, so I have no idea if another extended stay would be feasible for somebody so young. But there's actually been discussion about the fact that Peter is quite young to have even ascended to his current position so quickly. His dad is also a pilot:

And it's unclear how it's affected his career trajectory. My point is—he may have more flexibility than others. Plus, his role might be giving positive attention to his profession, so his employers might see it as a good thing. After all, it was no problem that he wore his uniform, night one.

He'd be an easy choice—if the "pre-show girlfriend" doesn't sink him.

Neat work? Check. Loves to travel? Check. Easygoing? Check. Sexy, according to Hannah and everyone who watched their recent makeout session? Check. It would seemingly be hard to pick between him and Tyler, who also checks a lot of the boxes and is also an athlete.

But, then again, we haven't heard anything about Tyler having a girlfriend before the show (and I'm hoping against hope it stays that way), which may move the dial in his favor. Again, my pick is Mike, but I can see the producers going towards Peter or Tyler (a type they have gone to many seasons before). But before that, Peter might have some explaining to do.

