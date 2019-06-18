Spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead, as well as potential spoilers for Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Excited discussion has already begun about who will be the next Bachelor, and particularly those bachelors whom fans loved but didn't walk away with a rose from Hannah Brown on this season's Bachelorette. We are three months or more away from the start of shooting, but I'm taking a stand now and joining the chorus of people who are fans of Air Force veteran Mike Johnson. Dammit, I want this so much. He's sweet, charismatic, goofy, a team player, and really into finding a soul mate (can you imagine how cute he'd be, falling in love with ladies who are as into him as he is into them?). Obviously, no one's telling at this point, and we probably won't get an announcement for a while, but let's examine the potential clues about his chances.

He straight up adores Hannah.

In episode five, Mike just let it all out in the open, grinning like a fiend to be given a one-on-one date. Much like Hannah herself on Colton Underwood's Bachelor, though, he seems to be a bit more into her than she is into him. Poor Hannah got a tough Bachelor edit, giddy with delight over meeting Colton's parents only to be sent packing a few hours later. In turn, Mike is just so thrilled and keeps making references to getting down on one knee, whereas Hannah seems to just be considering him as a friend—at least, that's how I'm reading her body language. Plus, we, uh, know he doesn't make it to the end, so there's that. But that love and energy is contagious and really lovely to watch, especially considering the drama of...one other bachelor in particular.

He's getting a good edit.

Throughout the show, Mike has come off as a defender of other bachelors in the face of the appropriately dubbed "Luke Ness Monster," a.k.a. the infamous Luke P. He basically has the inverse of Luke's edit: He does come off as vocal and even a bit gossipy at times (he's the one who told Hannah about Cam's pity rose, for example) but every moment he exudes confidences, personality, and trustworthiness. Again, if anything, he's coming off as a bit unaware about how Hannah feels about him. TBD on how the show edits him in future episodes, and his exit, but so far so good.

Another good sign: There have been some preliminary spoilers from Bachelor in Paradise, and Mike is not on the list of potential names thus far. Of course, this is not a finalized list, so that doesn't necessarily mean anything...yet (plus, in real time, Mike is still on the show. And BiP contestants can go on to be The Bachelor. But my hope is that he's being earmarked for something special.

When trying to narrow down the Bachelor shortlist, producers look for charisma and fan appeal, as well as a job that allows for contestants to take extended time off. Mike has all three in spades: He's in finance and it's not specified exactly what (his job description on LinkedIn is "happy at life," FYI, which I find adorable). He's funny and silly, as in the Mr. Right "pageant" in episode two:

John Fleenor Getty Images

And, not that this is necessary but it totally helps, he has a lot of posts dedicated to his family on Instagram. Like this utterly adorable vid:

He's handsome and cute.

Just gonna leave this one right here.

Oh and also this one.

One more.

Just kidding.

Ok, done, I promise.

He's got fan appeal.

Tons of people love him.

Me trying to

explain to my

non Bachelorette

friends that I

would literally pay

to watch Mike as

the bachelor. My friends #TheBachelorette #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/mHIGUi706N — Hannah (@hmlink) June 12, 2019

Mike is too good and pure for this show #Bachelorette — Laura Elizabeth (@blondecurlyhead) June 12, 2019

Mike’s giant smile when he got the one on one says so much! So genuine!! Gives me all the feels. #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/WJ2Ev9ll1A — Rebecca Goodmanson (@BeccaGoodmanson) June 12, 2019

I told you! That's like a tenth of a percent of the tweets about him.

Admittedly, some people can't see it.

And that actually includes Bachelorverse expert Reality Steve, who says,

I know a lot of the social media response is to have him as the next 'Bachelor' but I don’t see it at all. It’s just not there for me. He seems to be quite the instigator, he’s letting every single thing Luke does get under his skin, and he’s constantly leading group discussions on how much they dislike the guy...Mike seems more bothered by Luke than anyone else and it’s just not a good look for the guy. Get over it, focus on yourself, and use your time wisely...I know [Luke's] annoyed everyone in the house, and no one likes him. And I’m sure he’s given them plenty of reason to. But they’re handling it totally wrong.

To this I reply, firstly: I think Luke might be particularly stressful, even by Bachelorverse standards. Fans and writers alike have noted how concentrated the irritation with him is, including bachelors going on record after the show. Also, I feel like no bachelor candidate is perfect? Would we rather have someone like Luke? Or Jed, who can sing and play guitar but feels very boring to me? (Noted that such a combination hasn't stopped producers before.) As the much-overdue first non-white Bachelor, he's a terrific pick, but he would also be a tremendous choice in his own right, full stop.

He's the one I think we totally deserve, so MAKE IT HAPPEN, ABC producers, please.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE