image
Today's Top Stories
1
Stunning Blonde Ombré Hairstyles for Summer
image
2
Laura Dern and Mónica Ramírez on the Border Crisis
image
3
7 New Fashion Trends to Know Right Now
image
4
Road Trippin' Through Southern California
Attractive girl takes milk bath with milk.
5
Can I Self-Care Too Much?

Who Does Hannah Brown Have Windmill Sex With on 'The Bachelorette'?

Get it, Hannah.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
Daily Pop - Season 2019
E! EntertainmentGetty Images

Spoilers for The Bachelorette episode 8 ahead. I'm sorry, what now?? If you, like me, caught that epic line from Hannah Brown in the preview for future Bachelorette episodes, you'll note that she said she'd had sex with someone in a windmill. Twice. (Guys, I rewound, put on closed captions, and watched it again, just cuz.) No only is this a magical moment as we watch Luke take that information like a punch in the face, but it's also an amazing, very probably unaired moment from the show. And Hannah just straight up admits it, to the camera, like a boss. So. Join me, as I investigate who the windmill-hookup could be, because I absolutely must know immediately.

First of all, that quote...

Is the most epic thing to ever be uttered by a Bachelorette. And I am HERE for it.

Has it even happened yet?

The Ringer notes that there are a lot of windmills in Mykonos, which is where the show is headed for final episodes. So the windmill sex could totally still be TBD, if you know what I'm saying. Also, The Ringer thinks this is Hannah's version of the "fence jump," it's just that iconic.

But, like, looking at the odds, it's definitely not Luke (see also his "sex should be pure" conversation that gets him rightly booted from the show) so we are, maybe, down to Peter, Jed, and Tyler. She has chemistry with all three. She's climbed atop and made out with all three in various unique locations, like a pool table, massage parlor, and fishing boat. This is quite a puzzle. HANNAH. I must know!

Will it be an overnight?

Some fans think there's an overnight in a windmill? Which I think is maybe a bit of a long shot? But I would fully watch, so...

Fans want it to be Tyler.

Like, I also want it to be Tyler, but I don't think so.

Is it Jed??

I think it's Jed, thanks to some ace sleuthing from Twitter.

Oh my God, it was totally Jed.

Reality Steve just retweeted an eagle eye sleuth who rewound like a champ for the footage.

Wow. Hannah, I honestly don't care about all of the post-show drama you've got going on (spoilers at that link), you are my hero. Bless you for going after what you want and just crushing it. This is the moment that every single person will remember from her season. And I couldn't be prouder.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
How 'The Bachelorette' Rewards Toxic Masculinity
image
Everything We Know About Jed's Pre-'Bach' GF
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image Will Mike Johnson Be the Next 'Bachelor'?
image Everything We Know About Jed's Pre-'Bach' GF
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Sound On: The Best Albums of June 2019
image 'The Hills' Cast Gets Candid With Each Other
image How 'The Bachelorette' Rewards Toxic Masculinity
image #ReadWithMC Reviews Joanne Ramos' 'The Farm'
image Let's Revisit Audrina and Justin's Relationship
image Will 'Bachelorette's Pilot Peter Be the Bachelor?
image What The New Moon And Solar Eclipse In Cancer Mean
image Hannah Brown Is Speaking Out Against Her Trolls