Spoilers for The Bachelorette episode 8 ahead. I'm sorry, what now?? If you, like me, caught that epic line from Hannah Brown in the preview for future Bachelorette episodes, you'll note that she said she'd had sex with someone in a windmill. Twice. (Guys, I rewound, put on closed captions, and watched it again, just cuz.) No only is this a magical moment as we watch Luke take that information like a punch in the face, but it's also an amazing, very probably unaired moment from the show. And Hannah just straight up admits it, to the camera, like a boss. So. Join me, as I investigate who the windmill-hookup could be, because I absolutely must know immediately.



First of all, that quote...

Is the most epic thing to ever be uttered by a Bachelorette. And I am HERE for it.

"I f**ked in a windmill, and guess what? We did it a second time!" #TheBachelorettehttps://t.co/rgPyeUwxDW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 2, 2019

Has it even happened yet?

The Ringer notes that there are a lot of windmills in Mykonos, which is where the show is headed for final episodes. So the windmill sex could totally still be TBD, if you know what I'm saying. Also, The Ringer thinks this is Hannah's version of the "fence jump," it's just that iconic.

But, like, looking at the odds, it's definitely not Luke (see also his "sex should be pure" conversation that gets him rightly booted from the show) so we are, maybe, down to Peter, Jed, and Tyler. She has chemistry with all three. She's climbed atop and made out with all three in various unique locations, like a pool table, massage parlor, and fishing boat. This is quite a puzzle. HANNAH. I must know!

Will it be an overnight?

Some fans think there's an overnight in a windmill? Which I think is maybe a bit of a long shot? But I would fully watch, so...

WHOS Fantasy suite was in a windmill?!? #bachelorette — McKenzie (@McKenzi24984720) July 2, 2019

Fans want it to be Tyler.

Like, I also want it to be Tyler, but I don't think so.

Oh Hannah fucking in windmills. I bet you it was Tyler who got up in that thang #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/m18DaAgdB1 — Black Bachelorette (@BlackBachNation) July 2, 2019

Is it Jed??

I think it's Jed, thanks to some ace sleuthing from Twitter.

When you realize in the beginning of Jed’s one on one there’s a windmill in the back..... #bachelorette — Jenna Hartman (@JennaHartman1) July 2, 2019

Oh my God, it was totally Jed.

Reality Steve just retweeted an eagle eye sleuth who rewound like a champ for the footage.

Here you go for everyone asking https://t.co/7YJftl3ox2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 2, 2019

Wow. Hannah, I honestly don't care about all of the post-show drama you've got going on (spoilers at that link), you are my hero. Bless you for going after what you want and just crushing it. This is the moment that every single person will remember from her season. And I couldn't be prouder.

