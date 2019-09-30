"If you think you know what's coming next, you don't know us." That's the promotional tagline for season four of NBC's This Is Us—an allusion to how intimately we already know the four generations of Pearsons, and a hint that there's even more that we don't know. And already, we've been introduced to a smorgasbord of new characters, from veteran Cassidy and young father Malik to Rebecca's steely (and scary) parents. And, of course, there's Jack, the man we've only known so far as a baby, who has grown up to be a very attractive young man (is that creepy? maybe?)—not to mention Jack's wife-to-be, the adorable, glowing Lucy.

So, now we know some of the characters who are going to populate season four of the wildly successful NBC drama, let's delve into some theories about what will happen to them, shall we?

Is Kate Dead?

Obviously, this has been a theory since the season three finale, when a disheveled-looking Toby shows up to visit with a dying Rebecca, alongside Randall, Beth, Kevin and Kevin's son, and a cleaned-up Nicky—and no Kate.

Posits one Reddit user: "I THINK KATE IS DEAD! I've watched season 3 finale again and I noticed that no one asks about Kate in the future scene. Toby isn't wearing his wedding ring when he speaks with Randall, and the "they" he is talking about must be Jack and his girlfriend. And we know Tobe is depressed in the future, as we saw in the last middle season. So, Kate, I'm so sorry, but you may be dead..."

What'll Happen With Malik's Dad?

Malik's gentle, hard-worn dad is played by Omar Epps (of House fame, alongside recent cast addition Jennifer Morrison). Epps is a pretty big deal—which might in itself be a pretty big deal.

From another Reddit user: "While I can definitely see the importance of Malik’s storyline with Deja I am more interested in his dad. If he is just a supporting character to the story I do not think they would have cast a fairly well known actor like Omar Epps. I have feeling that he and Randall are either going to become close friends or rivals because of their upbringing. I see Randall thinking that Deja deserves better than a working class boy with a baby (parallel to Rebecca’s dad feelings about Jack) and Darnell calling Randall out because he could have just easily been him if his circumstances were different. The other idea I had relates to the other man Malik was talking to about doing something illegal. I could see Malik getting into trouble possibly being shot/ arrested for being black in America thus joining Darnell and Randall in protest of police work."

Someone else on the same Reddit thread backed them up: "Rebecca’s dad’s callousness towards Jack was meant to parallel Randall’s impending reaction toward Malik, I think. Which feels wrong since we all already love this kid, but then the drug dealing potential is also in there, soooo... it’s gonna be a wild ride."

Will There Be More Pearson Triplets?

I don't know about you, but I spent a while trying to count the generations of Pearsons (or whatever we should call this family) after the episode wrapped up. By my count, we're at five generations, if you count Lucy's unborn child as a new generation. Or should I say...children?

Per Reddit: "I'm calling it now, Lucy and (Blonde)Jack are going to have triplets."

Is There a Future for Kevin and Cassidy?

Obviously, we know that Cassidy and Nicky are connected in some way, since they're seen in the same scene at the end of episode one (when Nicky breaks the window of Cassidy's AA meeting). It's not yet clear how they'll be connected, but we do know that Kevin ends up with a kid, so...

To quote Reddit: "I definitely think she will be Kevin’s new wife. They’ll meet when he goes to PA to bail Uncle Nicky out. There’s so many layers here... they can share the trauma of him losing his dad and her going to war. They can stay sober (hopefully) together. Yep I see it happening."

Or Is Cassidy Nicky's Estranged Daughter?

Or is Cassidy related to Nicky? (I mean, why did Nicky throw the bottle through the window of her AA meeting, anyway? I get that he's mad, but that feels particularly erratic unless he was trying to get someone's attention?). Reddit is divided on this point.

"One theory is that she is his estranged daughter," wrote one person. Replied another: "I think there has to be! The eye contact they made at the end of their seen has to lead to something. Maybe he had a daughter and never knew? Idk but I was so happy to see some familiar faces. At first I was not having it." And then someone else chimed in: "I actually think her and Nicky fall in love.. she’s still pregnant and he helps raise the baby?"

Will Malik's Baby's Mom Come Back?

It's intentionally left unclear in episode one what happened to Malik's daughter's mom. What is clear is that there's an immediate spark, or whatever the emotional heavyweight version of a spark is in This Is Us, between Malik and Deja. One person wrote sagely: "She will come back in time to make trouble for Malik and Deja," which feels likely. Another wrote: "In This Is Us fashion the baby mama probably died a tragic death." Yeah, I can see that one, too.

This post will be updated.

