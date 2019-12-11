As Joe Goldberg continues his journey to find "love" (i.e., enjoy the thrill of the chase, with a touch of murder thrown in), viewers are anxiously waiting for You season 2 to premiere on Netflix December 26. No surprise, though, but fans are already thinking ahead to season 3. Part of that is probably because another season would be a spoiler in and of itself. If you're anything like me, you might be wondering—How long can this show go on? Will Joe ever go to jail for being, you know, a serial killer?? A season three would at least confirm that Joe is...alive...in some capacity and potentially up to his old stalking shenanigans. Here's what we know so far.

Producers have talked about it.

We don't know much—a third season hasn't yet been officially green-lit, probably in anticipation of how season 2 will do in terms of viewership. But executive producer Sera Gamble told Cosmopolitan UK that she's thought about it and has ideas:

"Absolutely it could come back for season three. First of all, it's up to the powers that be. We hope that a lot of people will watch the show and that it gets to continue...I will say that we have an idea for season three that is SO exciting that people talk about it in the [writer's] room every day. So my fingers are crossed... I'll just say, I hope we get the chance to keep making the show."

So there you have it. The writers want it and have a solid idea behind it. (And now I need to know what it is, please.)

But there are only two books.

My big worry, always, is that a show will overstay its welcome. There's a two-book series on which the show is based, Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes. The series, so far, has roughly tracked with her plots with a few important detours. (One big change, for example, is that Candace is dead in the books but alive in the show.) Kepnes has said that she'd love to write more for Joe and her series, but that she wants to dive into new characters first. Hilariously, her Twitter bio reads, "Yes, I’m writing a third Joe book. No, I’m not done yet," in response to the likely thousands of questions she's gotten about it.

In other words, unless Kepnes has chatted with the show about where she's headed with the books, there's probably not a lot of source material left for producers. But at least based on the quote above, it doesn't sound like the showrunners have plans to have the series go on for seasons and seasons. If there's a good idea, they'll go for it—otherwise, not so much. Stay tuned: We'll update when we know more.

