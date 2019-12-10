This just in: Tyler Cameron has officially removed all photos of Hannah Brown from his Instagram profile. He hasn't deleted his tweets in support of Brown, though—it's just Instagram. What does this mean?? The two said that they were still friends after a tumultuous season (I'm still mad she picked Jed Wyatt over him, ugh). Cameron even hinted at some kind of reconciliation in October, saying, "We’re friends and I think she’s an incredible girl and I have so much love for her and I want her to be successful and have the best...I don’t know about the future. I’m just trying to worry about today and tomorrow, you know?" But apparently that's all over now?

If you remember, one of his last posts about his time on The Bachelorette included a super-sweet shout-out to Brown about their time together, which he has since deleted: "Dear HB, What a ride… I’ll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together,” he said, saying that Brown helped him “to be a better man.”

“I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you...As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it." He also said he was excited to get drinks with her post-show—we know they got drinks and spent the night together, and he immediately went on to date Gigi Hadid for a couple months.

Cameron's recently been linked to Stassie Karanikolaou but apparently isn't interested in dating her or anyone else seriously, so I don't think he's deleted the posts because he's getting serious with another girl. What's especially weird about all this is that he is still following Brown on Insta? And Brown didn't delete any Cameron photos from her Insta feed. I...don't know how to feel. Someone tell me how to feel and what's going on, please.

An eagle-eyed viewer on Reddit spotted that Dylan Barbour also unfollowed Brown, and we know Cameron and Barbour hung out recently. So maybe they chatted about what, exactly, happened, and it was enough for Barbour to cut ties:

Peter Weber was there too, and we know Hannah shows up on his season—does something bad happen between Brown and Weber on the show? Does she break Weber's heart again??

No one's talking at this point, but I am devastated by this news. I hope it's just an accident or a technical thing, because deep in my heart of hearts I will 'ship Hannah-Tyler forever.

