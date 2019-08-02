GREAT news for Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron shippers: It appears the pair are hanging out. According to E!, the former Bachelorette couple got drinks on Thursday night and then spent the night together. Yes. YES!

If you recall, after the emotional finale on Tuesday night, Hannah—who split with the "winner" Jed after discovering he may have been dating someone else right before, and possibly during, the show—asked runner-up and incredibly attractive (remember that whole lovely conversation they had about the Fantasy Suite?) Tyler if he'd be game to grab drinks some time. Tyler saidyes, the audience went crazy, Chris Harrison started sweating, and we all were left wondering WHEN and WHAT would happen.

Hannah and Tyler both posted to Instagram in the following days and referenced the drink ("And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited," Hannah wrote. "Looking forward to that drink," Tyler said in his caption.), and now, a source tells E! it's happened.

E! reports that Hannah invited Tyler over for a drink and he spent the night. Last night! "Tyler got to Hannah's place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in," a source tells E!. "He spent the night with her and left this morning after 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together." Wheee! The fact that Tyler had an overnight bag with him is somehow incredibly sweet to me.

I hope this means there's more Hannah and Tyler (Tynnah? Hanner?) in our future because I am very here for it!

