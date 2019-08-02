image
Are Hannah and Tyler Dating After 'The Bachelorette'?

YESSSSS.

image
By Sally Holmes
image
Mark BourdillonGetty Images

GREAT news for Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron shippers: It appears the pair are hanging out. According to E!, the former Bachelorette couple got drinks on Thursday night and then spent the night together. Yes. YES!

If you recall, after the emotional finale on Tuesday night, Hannah—who split with the "winner" Jed after discovering he may have been dating someone else right before, and possibly during, the show—asked runner-up and incredibly attractive (remember that whole lovely conversation they had about the Fantasy Suite?) Tyler if he'd be game to grab drinks some time. Tyler saidyes, the audience went crazy, Chris Harrison started sweating, and we all were left wondering WHEN and WHAT would happen.

Hannah and Tyler both posted to Instagram in the following days and referenced the drink ("And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited," Hannah wrote. "Looking forward to that drink," Tyler said in his caption.), and now, a source tells E! it's happened.

E! reports that Hannah invited Tyler over for a drink and he spent the night. Last night! "Tyler got to Hannah's place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in," a source tells E!. "He spent the night with her and left this morning after 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together." Wheee! The fact that Tyler had an overnight bag with him is somehow incredibly sweet to me.

View this post on Instagram

Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story. The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit. Did I make choices that hurt my heart? Absolutely. Have I become stronger through that hurt? You bet. I realized how strong of a woman I am, and how resilient I can be. My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly. This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning. And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide.

A post shared by Hannah Brown (@alabamahannah) on

I hope this means there's more Hannah and Tyler (Tynnah? Hanner?) in our future because I am very here for it!

