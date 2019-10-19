Jennifer Lawrence Invited Adele and Kris Jenner to Her Rehearsal Dinner

Jennifer Lawrence and her art dealer fiancé, Cooke Maroney, are expected to wed this weekend in a ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island.

The actress invited several of her closest celebrity friends to the nuptials, including Cameron Diaz, Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Sienna Miller, Adele, and Kris Jenner.

Lawrence has been close friends with Adele since at least 2015, when she was photographed hanging out with the "Hello" singer and fellow actress Emma Stone in New York City. Lawrence, who is a self-proclaimed reality TV junkie, befriended Jenner around the same time and made headlines in 2017 when she had dinner at the momager's home, got drunk, and got naked in Jenner's closet.

Jennifer Lawrence is gearing up for her wedding to Cooke Maroney. This weekend, the actress and her art dealer fiancé hosted their rehearsal dinner Rose Island, off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island, where the wedding is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

According to People, Lawrence and Maroney will tie the knot at the "luxurious Belcourt at Newport."

The couple is expecting to host 140 guests at the estate, which was designed in 1894 by the renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt and inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles.

The guest list was as star-studded as a red carpet, and included some of J-Law's closest celebrity friends. Cameron Diaz, Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Sienna Miller, Adele, and Kris Jenner were among the stars invited not just to the ceremony, but to the rehearsal dinner as well.

Although Lawrence moved toward being more and more private about her personal life in recent years, at least some of her famous friendships are pretty well-documented.

The Oscar-winner's close friendship with Adele dates back to at least 2015, for example. In November of that year, the Red Sparrow actress and "Hello" singer were photographed in New York City, hanging out with Emma Stone.

Her bond with Jenner goes back about as far, but really escalated in 2017, when the actress/self-proclaimed reality TV junkie, visited the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's home for dinner, where she got drunk, and famously ended up naked in Jenner's closet.

It's no surprise then, that Adele, Jenner, and others cleared their schedules for Lawrence and Maroney's wedding weekend.

Some of the couple's famous guests were photographed catching a boat to the rehearsal dinner late Friday night. Although no pictures have leaked from the dinner itself, Splash News did report that a large tent was set up on the island, which has a historic lighthouse (a perfect space for the wedding festivities).

Miller and her boyfriend, Lucas Swirmer, were spotted headed to the Rose Island rehearsal dinner a little earlier, along with the groom.

That's right, people, the elusive Cooke Maroney himself was spotted, which was bound to happen since it is his wedding weekend, after all.

Now we just have to wait for pictures of the day (and J-Law's dress) to hit the internet.

