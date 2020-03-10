Great news for Game of Thrones fans: Sophie Turner will be returning to our screens on April 6 thanks to a new streaming app called Quibi. Although there hasn't been a lot of information released about the Survive "movie in chapters"—Quibi's definition of "big stories told in chapters that are seven to 10 minutes in length"—here's everything we know about Survive so far.

Wait, what's Quibi?

Quibi is an entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone (ahem, people who watch Netflix on the subway, this is for you) with content created by Hollywood stars. Everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Chance the Rapper will have content streaming on it. On April 6, the app will launch 50 shows and plans to launch 175 total in its first year.

According to Quibi, the three categories of content include:

Movies in Chapters: Big stories told in chapters that are 7 to 10 minutes in length.

Unscripted and Docs: This episodic category is food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, talk, variety, documentary and more. All with episodes in 10 minutes or less.

Daily Essentials: Curated daily into 5-6 minute quick bites of news, entertainment and inspiration. Quibi’s Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers everything they need to know—and why it matters.

What's Survive about?

Turner's character, Jane, survives a plane crash with one other person (Corey Hawkins) and has to figure out how to stay alive. She'll face the wilderness, harsh weather conditions, and personal trauma, and she struggled with thoughts of suicide before the crash. It's based on the novel Survive by Alex Morel.

When will it premiere?

Survive will premiere on April 6 when the Quibi app drops. TBD on how many parts the movie will be released in and when.

How can I watch it?

Download the Quibi app! It costs $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads. You can get a 90-day free trial if you sign up before April 6.

