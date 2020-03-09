Just in case you missed the big announcement, get excited: Clare Crawley is the new Bachelorette. And you won't have to wait too long before you get the season delivered straight to your eyeballs: The Bachelorette famously films for less time than its male show counterpart, and there's significantly less of a wait time between the finale and the premiere date. We have, as of this writing, about two months before we watch it all start to unfold. Here's what we know.

We have a premiere date!

According to the official ABC website, we get the start of Crawley's journey on May 18, 2020. For context, Hannah Brown's season premiered at roughly the same date, May 13, 2019. In between The Bachelor finale and The Bachelorette premiere, we'll get that strange The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart situation.

And we may have a finale date.

With that in mind, looking at Brown's season similarly gives us a clue to Crawley's potential finale date. Brown's "After the Final Rose" took place on July 29–30, 2019. So we might be looking at a finale of August 3–4, 2020 for Clare. Of course, much of that depends on the season itself—if you'll recall, the producers had to shorten Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor because he just quit the show to go be with Cassie Randolph. They didn't have enough footage to round out an entire season—but what they did get, incidentally, was some of the most dramatic in franchise history. So sometimes a short season can be good, is my point. And then it'll be on to Bachelor in Paradise!

Either way, we'll update if anything changes.

