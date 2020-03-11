After that hot garbage dumpster fire of a Bachelor finale and "After the Final Rose" (I know it's controversial, but I'm still #TeamBarb, even though her epic side-eye led to a bunch of Twitter fury), there was a lot of love for Madison Prewett and the "happy" ending she got with Peter Weber. But hang on just one second: Today, there are some theories that the two are not, as the producers would have you believe, happily and quietly dating. Neither have commented, but there are signs that all is not long-distance bliss between Alabama/California.

Honestly, after that absolute insanity, who knows what the shaken couple must have said to each other in the hotel room afterwards (plus, we know Weber is an expert at flip-flopping in a failed attempt to avoid pissing off anyone. And his mom is PISSED). Are Prewett and Weber still dating after all that madness? Here's what we know.



Was Peter planning to propose to Madison?

Things didn't seem rosy between the couple once they got on stage, and there was even a moment where they might have a huge miscommunication. To be clear: I would love to be the super-sleuth who figured this out, but I first heard about this theory from Bachelor expert and former fellow Amanda Mitchell. To quote her: "To speculate, I think production and everyone, including Madi, thought there would be an engagement last night. Chris Harrison lobbed him a softball, you could see Madi physically prepare, and Weber spiked it into the ground." Oh shit!! How did I miss this? I mean, Neil Lane was there and everything!

because it wasn’t clear:



are peter and madison boyfriend/girlfriend or just “working it out”?#TheBachelor — amandalorian (never seen a star war) (@lochnessmanda) March 11, 2020

Also noted: Throughout their segment, Weber started out with his arms around Prewett, then they turned away from each other and Weber started to look defeated as his mom basically howled at them both.

They haven't really confirmed that they're still dating...

What's so fascinating about this whole thing is that the words the two used about their dating status during ATFR were exceptionally vague. Prewett made it super-clear that this would be a private thing and that they may not even comment publicly: "At this point, I don’t feel like it’s right to sit here and rehash all the things in the past...Honestly, this is about me and Peter, this is about our journey, this is something just he and I should be talking about." Oof.

And Weber:

"I know how we both feel about each other. I think we’ll take it one step at a time, one day at a time...That is the smartest way to go at this. I know that I have a lot of healing to do. I know she does, too. But the way I feel for you, that’s never changed and I never lost that. Whatever that means, whatever this turns into. Do we have a million and one obstacles? Yeah. Is it all uphill? Probably."

I mean. That doesn't fill me with confidence, looking at those words on the face of it. It also doesn't help me with (another Bachelor word!) clarity about what, exactly, is going on between them. Also, as Mitchell notes, the couple didn't appear on Jimmy Kimmel like a lot of the couples do.

Neither posted about their love to Instagram.

One of the things to look forward post-finale to is the loved-up Instagram posts that the couple share about each other: Thanking each other for their patience, talking about their "journey" to love, and reaffirming their feelings about each other. As of this writing, neither Weber nor Prewett have done that.

Runner-up and Weber's ex-fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss, however, has absolutely posted:

And I am delighted all over again. The fact that neither Weber nor Prewett acknowledged Sluss when they got on stage to declare their love for each other (love that only started after Sluss got her heart broken) was a very telling moment, for me.

Words I thought I'd never say: Go Hannah Ann!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE