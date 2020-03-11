Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Today's Top Stories
1
Harry Sweetly Matched Meghan at Commonwealth Day
image
2
Time's Up CEO Reflects on the Weinstein Verdict
image
3
Spring Skirts to Skip Into Warmer Weather With
image
4
Hang On—'The Bachelor' and the Primary Are Similar
image
5
Brie Larson Gave Me the Best Career Advice

Barb Weber Was the Only Good Thing About 'The Bachelor' Finale

This season's icon.

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Getty Images

Dear Barb: I underestimated you. When I watched you on my TV screen, week after week, sobbing the same tired line—"Bring her home to us!"—I thought you a typical Bachelor mom, sincere and tearful and overly invested in her son's romantic life. Now I know, Barb, that you are a force of nature. Not only wildly sex-positive (to the point where it becomes a bit much, this is your son, Barb, but I support you!), Barb is expressive, decisive, and bold—everything her son is not. Barbara got a revenge haircut for "After The Finale Rose." Barbara knows who she is. Barb, it turns out, is the true heroine of this season. We are all Barb!

At first, I thought that Barb's "Bring her home to us" outburst was an aberration, an overemotional moment brought on by too much wine on an empty stomach (dinners on The Bachelor don't involve eating, after all; we've all been there, Barb!). Now, several hours into the season finale, I know that this is just who Barb is: passionate, spirited, vulnerable, and more certain of her feelings than her son ever was. Peter Weber's season has been marked by flip-flopping, a lot of mumbling, and a half-arsed proposal that followed a half-arsed declaration of love (wearing a hoodie, no less, while Hannah Ann Sluss was ravishing in a cocktail dress). Barb, by comparison, knows exactly where she stands.

Behold, for example, Barb's revenge haircut, which she debuted on "After The Final Rose." Clearly devastated by her son's about-face after his proposal to Sluss (I'm disappointed too, Barb!), she changed up her hair from blonde to a dark, deep brown. Sluss, a woman Barb described as her "daughter," is no longer such, and Barb is not happy.

This, by comparison, was one of the happiest moments of Barb's life (honestly, this is genuinely sad to watch in hindsight)—the moment when Barb greeted Sluss as her daughter. At the time, Barb was a bold, outgoing blonde.

Yes, Barb showed up for "After The Final Rose," but probably only to check in on Sluss. Barb is a woman betrayed, a woman who gained a daughter and promptly lost her, a woman seriously considering disowning her son.

And, honestly? It's refreshing. Sluss does deserve better. Barb's son is deeply disappointing. If I had a son and he proposed to a woman he said he loved days after being dumped by another, and then promptly dumped his wonderful fiancé for reasons that were entirely wishy-washy, I'd be pretty mad, too!

When asked about her feelings by Chris Harrison, Barb did not hold back, informing Madison Prewett that she'd been rude, late, and wildly unclear about her feelings towards Peter, and that Peter's family, Peter's friends, and Peter's mother, Barb, were all sure that it was not going to work out!

Now, I realize Barb is happily married (Peter might have mentioned it once or 12,023 times), so she's unlikely to be part of the Bachelor franchise—even Bachelor: Golden Years, which feels tailor-made for Barb—but I would like to see more of Barb in my life. Can we have a reality show about Barb? It can focus on her new favorite son, Peter's brother, Jack, possibly the only man Barb now considers a son.

This has been an ode to Barb.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" - Season Six
Who Will Be on 'Bachelor in Paradise' in 2020?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From 'The Bachelor' Franchise
image Who Is 'Bachelor' Contestant Madison Prewett?
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 Who Does Peter Weber Get Engaged To?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24 People Feel Super Sad for Hannah Ann
ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24 Peter Weber Shut Down His Mom on 'Bachelor'
ABC's "The Bachelor" Season 19 Premiere When Does 'The Bachelorette' Air?
image Hang On—'The Bachelor' and the Primary Are Similar
ABC's "The Bachelor" Season 19 Premiere What Is 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley's Profession?
image Who Is Hannah Ann Sluss From 'The Bachelor'?
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 Why Is 'Bachelor' Still Shaming People Over Sex?
ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" - Season Six Who Will Be on 'Bachelor in Paradise' in 2020?