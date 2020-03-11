Dear Barb: I underestimated you. When I watched you on my TV screen, week after week, sobbing the same tired line—"Bring her home to us!"—I thought you a typical Bachelor mom, sincere and tearful and overly invested in her son's romantic life. Now I know, Barb, that you are a force of nature. Not only wildly sex-positive (to the point where it becomes a bit much, this is your son, Barb, but I support you!), Barb is expressive, decisive, and bold—everything her son is not. Barbara got a revenge haircut for "After The Finale Rose." Barbara knows who she is. Barb, it turns out, is the true heroine of this season. We are all Barb!

At first, I thought that Barb's "Bring her home to us" outburst was an aberration, an overemotional moment brought on by too much wine on an empty stomach (dinners on The Bachelor don't involve eating, after all; we've all been there, Barb!). Now, several hours into the season finale, I know that this is just who Barb is: passionate, spirited, vulnerable, and more certain of her feelings than her son ever was. Peter Weber's season has been marked by flip-flopping, a lot of mumbling, and a half-arsed proposal that followed a half-arsed declaration of love (wearing a hoodie, no less, while Hannah Ann Sluss was ravishing in a cocktail dress). Barb, by comparison, knows exactly where she stands.

Behold, for example, Barb's revenge haircut, which she debuted on "After The Final Rose." Clearly devastated by her son's about-face after his proposal to Sluss (I'm disappointed too, Barb!), she changed up her hair from blonde to a dark, deep brown. Sluss, a woman Barb described as her "daughter," is no longer such, and Barb is not happy.

This, by comparison, was one of the happiest moments of Barb's life (honestly, this is genuinely sad to watch in hindsight)—the moment when Barb greeted Sluss as her daughter. At the time, Barb was a bold, outgoing blonde.

Now we all know the Real reason it's "the most emotional season finale". And the reason = Mrs. Barbara Weber



😂😂😂#TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/eutRcllImX — Beth Kriner (@bethers137) March 11, 2020

Yes, Barb showed up for "After The Final Rose," but probably only to check in on Sluss. Barb is a woman betrayed, a woman who gained a daughter and promptly lost her, a woman seriously considering disowning her son.

Barb has disowned Peter and adopted Hannah Ann, this is the new Weber family #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/U0ZhZ4XDwY — Shagun Patel (@shaggs322) March 11, 2020

Barb wants to talk to the manager of the Bachelor franchise #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/smwdY6o7qG — jul (@juliaeamaral) March 11, 2020

And, honestly? It's refreshing. Sluss does deserve better. Barb's son is deeply disappointing. If I had a son and he proposed to a woman he said he loved days after being dumped by another, and then promptly dumped his wonderful fiancé for reasons that were entirely wishy-washy, I'd be pretty mad, too!

Barbara writing Peter out of the will after watching this #TheBachelor #PalmBachelor pic.twitter.com/oao4jftnIp — leah sterczer (@leahsterczer8) March 11, 2020

When asked about her feelings by Chris Harrison, Barb did not hold back, informing Madison Prewett that she'd been rude, late, and wildly unclear about her feelings towards Peter, and that Peter's family, Peter's friends, and Peter's mother, Barb, were all sure that it was not going to work out!

If my mom did this to me we would argue about it at every family gathering for the rest of time #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/VUtKo0kwZ0 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 11, 2020

Now, I realize Barb is happily married (Peter might have mentioned it once or 12,023 times), so she's unlikely to be part of the Bachelor franchise—even Bachelor: Golden Years, which feels tailor-made for Barb—but I would like to see more of Barb in my life. Can we have a reality show about Barb? It can focus on her new favorite son, Peter's brother, Jack, possibly the only man Barb now considers a son.

Guess who’s back on top as the favorite son? Meet Jack, Barb’s new love #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/lsgRxud3hJ — Tina Dellazizzo (@DellazizzoTina) March 11, 2020

This has been an ode to Barb.

