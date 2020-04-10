You might want to rearrange your plans for Sunday, because Netflix's Tiger King is getting an after-show hosted by the one and only Joel McHale. Yes, the wild tale of tigers, murder, love, and failed country music careers isn't over just yet! On April 12, the after-show, titled The Tiger King and I will debut on the streaming service. It'll feature interviews from Joe Exotic's ex-husband John Finlay, Erik Cowie, Joshua Dial, John Reinke, Saff, reality show producer Rick Kirkman, and Jeff Lowe and his wife, Lauren.

According to the announcement, McHale will be speaking to key figures from the documentary about what their lives have been like since the 7-part documentary series dropped. A press release about the episode says it will "bring fans deeper into the bizarre and amazing world of Tiger King," as the cast gives "inside info, opinions, and insight into the controversial, captivating series that has become a global sensation."

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

Notably absent from the special is the CEO of the Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin, and former owner of the G.W. Zoo, Joe Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, who is currently in a prison medical facility in Texas.

Fans of Joe won't have to wait too long for new content, though, because Investigation Discovery has announced it's working on a "definitive sequel" to Tiger King. The show, Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, doesn't have a release date yet since he's still serving time in jail, says Entertainment Tonight. The new show curated by the Tiger King himself will have never before seen footage and secrets that, "Joe only knows."

As for whether the new show will feature the same old slander against Baskin, think again. In an interview with Netflix, Joe says he's over all of that drama.

"I'm done with the Carole Baskin saga. It's now time to turn the tables and… get [Joe] out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges," he said. Is it rude to say I'll believe it when I see it?

