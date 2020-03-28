Last week, fans around the world were captivated by Netflix's newest true crime docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

Last week, the Netflix-having world sat in self-isolation and collectively binged the streaming giant's latest addictive, stranger than fiction true crime docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

For anyone who hasn't yet seen the doc, it follows the bizarrely-eccentric Joe Exotic, who, for many years, operated a makeshift zoo featuring hundreds of tigers in Oklahoma. The series chronicles Exotic's years-long feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin, which culminated in his conviction in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme against her.

As insane as Tiger King might sound based on that brief description, rest assured that the twisty tales is even weirder than you're imagining. The show absolutely captivated viewers, including, it seems, Chrissy.

On Thursday, Chrissy hopped on Twitter to casually share a captionless photoshop of her son, Miles Stephens', head cropped onto Joe Exotic's sequin-adorned body, and it was perfection.

Earlier that day, a fan called on Chrissy, who wears a judge's robe and lays down the "law" as the host of Quibi's Chrissy's Court, to rule on one of Tiger King's biggest unsolved mysteries. In the series, Exotic (and others) make claims that Baskin murdered her second husband, millionaire Don Lewis, who went missing during their marriage and was never found.

"It is my opinion that I believe someone named Don has maybe gone through a woman named Carole’s meat grinder for sure," she wrote.

It is my opinion that I believe someone named don has maybe gone through a woman named carole’s meat grinder for sure https://t.co/xLRzcVznNN — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

Judge Chrissy has ruled. Case closed.

