Today's Top Stories
1
Easy Homemade Face Masks for Glowing Skin
2
Everlane Is Having a Sale on Its Coziest Clothing
3
We Moved In Together Because of Coronavirus
4
America Is Crushing on My Boyfriend Andrew Cuomo
5
Vanessa Carlton Lives in the Now

Chrissy Teigen Shares Photoshop of Son Miles' Face on 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic's Body

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Impossible Foods Grocery Los Angeles Launch With "Pepper Thai" Teigen
Jean Baptiste LacroixGetty Images
    • Chrissy Teigen was apparently one of the series' fans and took to Twitter to share a picture of her son, Miles Stephens', head photoshopped onto Tiger King star Joe Exotic's body.
      • The model and host of Quibi's Chrissy's Court, also responded to a fan tweet asking her to rule on claims Exotic made in the series alleging that his longtime rival, Carole Baskin, murdered her second husband, Don Lewis.

        No one is safe from Chrissy Teigen's razor sharp internet humor—not even her kids.

        Last week, the Netflix-having world sat in self-isolation and collectively binged the streaming giant's latest addictive, stranger than fiction true crime docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

        For anyone who hasn't yet seen the doc, it follows the bizarrely-eccentric Joe Exotic, who, for many years, operated a makeshift zoo featuring hundreds of tigers in Oklahoma. The series chronicles Exotic's years-long feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin, which culminated in his conviction in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme against her.

        As insane as Tiger King might sound based on that brief description, rest assured that the twisty tales is even weirder than you're imagining. The show absolutely captivated viewers, including, it seems, Chrissy.

        On Thursday, Chrissy hopped on Twitter to casually share a captionless photoshop of her son, Miles Stephens', head cropped onto Joe Exotic's sequin-adorned body, and it was perfection.

        Earlier that day, a fan called on Chrissy, who wears a judge's robe and lays down the "law" as the host of Quibi's Chrissy's Court, to rule on one of Tiger King's biggest unsolved mysteries. In the series, Exotic (and others) make claims that Baskin murdered her second husband, millionaire Don Lewis, who went missing during their marriage and was never found.

        "It is my opinion that I believe someone named Don has maybe gone through a woman named Carole’s meat grinder for sure," she wrote.


        Judge Chrissy has ruled. Case closed.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Chrissy Drags Insta User Accusing Her of Photoshop
        image
        Chrissy & Miley Troll Nick's 'Love Is Blind' Intro
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Angelina's Kids Are Making Most of Quarantine
        Will Says COVID-19 Is a 'Life and Death Fight'
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Sussexes Make Top Hire for New Charity Venture
        Inside Harry & Meghan's First Days in LA
        Meghan & Harry Reconcile With the Royal Family
        Why Kate & William Are Keeping a Low Profile
        Tracee Ellis Ross Posted the Best '90s Throwback
        Ariana Grande Is Dating a Real Estate Agent
        Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Moved to L.A.
        Prince Albert Says He Didn't Infect Prince Charles