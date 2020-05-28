Much like you, dear reader, I have been deeply bored these few weeks. I've finished the books on my reading list and have listened to a questionable amount of true crime podcasts—but now, much like the North Star did for the three wise men in guiding them to the birth of baby Jesus, HBO Max has led me away from the endless scroll of my Twitter feed to a world of entertainment. Friends is finally available on the new streaming platform, which launched on May 27.

While all 236 episodes of the show are available to stream, one key aspect is missing: The much-hyped Friends reunion episode. The roundtable special was to feature the entire cast at the original soundstage, Stage 24, at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming has been put on hold. The special was announced back in February, and naturally, everyone freaked out. According to Variety, each star will get about $2.5 million for the special.

Courteney Cox, appearing on the Hiking with Kevin YouTube experience, shared a little more about what the special will entail. "So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," she said. "It's gonna be fantastic."

So while you're deciding which season to start with and obsessing over their quintessentially '90s outfits, just know that you can subscribe to HBO Max for $14.99 per month after the seven-day free trial period ends. (If you already have HBO Now, you can just log in with your account credentials and get streaming.) There are other shows available that are highly bingeable on the service, too, like all eight of the Harry Potter movies, new show Love Life, and international seasons of The Bachelor.

Off to be rid of my boredom, I go!



