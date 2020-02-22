image
Today's Top Stories
1
Tales of a Hollywood Con Queen
image
2
The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
image
3
Read an Excerpt From the Uber Whistleblower's Book
image
4
Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Home
image
5
I Get So Many Compliments on This Velvet Coat

All the Best Celebrity Reactions to the 'Friends' Reunion Special Announcement

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Friends
NBCGetty Images
    • All six members of the series' cast have signed on for the unscripted special, which will air on HBO Max sometime after the streaming service launches in May.
      • Jennifer Aniston confirmed the news on Instagram Friday and the reactions from her celebrity friends (and just plain fans) are amazing.

        In case you were in a temporary coma yesterday and missed it: The long-rumored Friends reunion special is officially happening.

        The unscripted reunion special (read: not a reboot or continuation of the fictional Friends saga) will air on HBO Max and is expected to drop in May when the service launches.

        According to Variety, all six of the sitcom's stars—Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer—have signed on for the reunion, which will be filmed on the original Friends soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The actors are rumored to be receiving at least $2.5 million each to appear in the special.

        Jennifer Aniston (aka Rachel Green herself) confirmed the news on Instagram Friday, with a throwback photo of the iconic sitcom's cast and the simple (but still world-imploding) caption: "It’s happening..."

        If you're deliriously happy about this news, you're obviously not alone. People across the internet were quick to chime in with overwhelming joy about the news, but the reactions from celebrity Friends fans deserve a real chef's kiss.

        Here, a collection of the best celebrity reactions to the Friends reunion special news, which fell into a few basic categories:

        The too-stunned-to-even-verbalize-my-excitement responses:

        Sarah Hyland: "EXCUSE ME?! 😭😭😭😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

        image
        Instagram

        Awkwafina: "WHAT"

        image
        Instagram

        Shailene Woodley: "!!!!!!!???!!!!"

        image
        Instagram

        Mindy Kaling: "EXPLAIN PLEASE"

        image
        Instagram

        The I-have-the-perfect-words-to-verbalize-my-excitement responses:

        Kate Hudson: "I feel like the whole world just had a collective orgasm 💃🙌"

        View this post on Instagram

        We did. #CommentsByCelebs

        A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on


        Reese Witherspoon: "HOLY COW!!! This is 💯🌟"

        image
        Instagram

        Rita Wilson: "I’ll have what she’s having!!! Whaaaaaaaaaat???"

        image
        Instagram

        The pure-emotion-and-literally-nothing-else responses:

        Jenna Dewan: "Ahhhhhhhhhh!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

        image
        Instagram

        Gwyneth Paltrow: "NO F’ING WAYYYYYYYY"

        image
        Instagram

        Ashley Benson: "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

        image
        Instagram

        Julianne Hough: "Oh my AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHH 😳😱❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

        image
        Instagram

        Whitney Cummings: " 🤯🤯🤯"

        image
        Instagram

        But Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski might have said it best of all: "NOTHING ELSE MATTERS 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

        image
        Instagram

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here


        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Queen Elizabeth II Visits RAF Valley The Queen Is Hiring a Royal Helicopter Pilot
        meghan markle prince harry All of Harry & Meghan's Final Engagements
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Jenna Dewan Shares 'Nesting' Home Makeover Pics
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex Why Losing "Royal" Won't Hurt the Sussex Brand
        Royal Ascot 2018 - Day 1 Harry & Meghan on "Saddening" Royal Exit
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Harry & Meghan Give Update on Post-Exit Security
        Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Harry & Meghan Don't Love the Queen's New Decision
        image
        61 Celeb Headshots From Before They Were Famous
        image A 'Friends' Reunion Special Is Coming to HBO Max
        Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend UK Team Trials For The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Megan and Harry Won't Use "Sussex Royal"