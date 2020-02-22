All six members of the series' cast have signed on for the unscripted special, which will air on HBO Max sometime after the streaming service launches in May.

Jennifer Aniston confirmed the news on Instagram Friday and the reactions from her celebrity friends (and just plain fans) are amazing.

In case you were in a temporary coma yesterday and missed it: The long-rumored Friends reunion special is officially happening.

The unscripted reunion special (read: not a reboot or continuation of the fictional Friends saga) will air on HBO Max and is expected to drop in May when the service launches.

According to Variety, all six of the sitcom's stars—Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer—have signed on for the reunion, which will be filmed on the original Friends soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The actors are rumored to be receiving at least $2.5 million each to appear in the special.

Jennifer Aniston (aka Rachel Green herself) confirmed the news on Instagram Friday, with a throwback photo of the iconic sitcom's cast and the simple (but still world-imploding) caption: "It’s happening..."

If you're deliriously happy about this news, you're obviously not alone. People across the internet were quick to chime in with overwhelming joy about the news, but the reactions from celebrity Friends fans deserve a real chef's kiss.

Here, a collection of the best celebrity reactions to the Friends reunion special news, which fell into a few basic categories:

The too-stunned-to-even-verbalize-my-excitement responses:

Sarah Hyland: "EXCUSE ME?! 😭😭😭😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

Awkwafina: "WHAT"

Shailene Woodley: "!!!!!!!???!!!!"

Mindy Kaling: "EXPLAIN PLEASE"

The I-have-the-perfect-words-to-verbalize-my-excitement responses:

Kate Hudson: "I feel like the whole world just had a collective orgasm 💃🙌"

Reese Witherspoon: "HOLY COW!!! This is 💯🌟"

Rita Wilson: "I’ll have what she’s having!!! Whaaaaaaaaaat???"

The pure-emotion-and-literally-nothing-else responses:

Jenna Dewan: "Ahhhhhhhhhh!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"



Gwyneth Paltrow: "NO F’ING WAYYYYYYYY"

Ashley Benson: "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

Julianne Hough: "Oh my AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHH 😳😱❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Whitney Cummings: " 🤯🤯🤯"

But Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski might have said it best of all: "NOTHING ELSE MATTERS 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

