Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Says They've Gotten 20 Credible Tips So Far

One of the questions I had after watching the rebooted Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix was—wait, so do any of these cases get solved? Does the publicity that results from these cases result in people coming forward? The stories often delve into terrible cases of death and loss: people missing and never found, people killed with no leads (or, some idea of who might have done it, but absolutely no evidence). But the resulting publicity might help in some cases, right? Turns out the answer is—yes, absolutely. The reboot opts to do a deeper dive into a single story per episode, and the narrator-less episodes don't rely on reenactments and instead lean on subject interviews to tell the story. It's a more serious, thoughtful approach, and it made me feel much more deeply for the people involved. Thus far, this is what has resulted from the show.

According to a USA Today article dated July 4, yes! Apparently thousands of leads were submitted to NBC, CBS, and Lifetime during the original run of the show. "Executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer, who co-created the series, says more than 260 mysteries from the original were ultimately resolved with the help of tips and other factors, such as increasingly sophisticated DNA testing."

There have already been 20 "credible" tips that have come in from this season (I imagine that the probably get pranksters and non-credible leads as well), which the producers pass on to the authorities. It's kind of impressive, since there are only six episodes as of this moment, and the season was just released. The producers are hoping that maybe Unsolved Mysteries is still on people's to-do lists, and once they watch the show they'll see something or someone they recognize.

More episodes from season 1 are coming later, and no word on a season 2 just yet.

Which Unsolved Mysteries cases have leads?

According to Meurer, the show has received three tips on the case of potential hate crime victim Alonzo Brooks, who was killed after being accidentally abandoned at a party an hour away from his house. There have also been tips coming in regarding the death of Rey Rivera, whose death was ruled a suicide but whose paranoid behavior, mysterious note, and strange phone call suggest that something more sinister may be going on. The case of Lena Chapin, who disappeared before she was to testify against her mother in her stepfather's death, has also seen some promising leads, apparently. If the cases ever do get solved, I would absolutely love an episode with updates—I'm super-invested now.

If you have information about any of these cases, visit unsolved.com.

