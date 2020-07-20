To the delight of sports fans (and TV fans) who don't have ESPN Plus, docuseries The Last Dance about Michael Jordan and the 1997-8 Chicago Bulls has finally come to Netflix. And it's been pretty hilarious to watch—a whole new round of viewers have thoughts about the series and its portrayal of Jordan, the coach, the manager, and players Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, a few months after the rest of the sports world watched it. Twitter was abuzz with renewed fervor about the not-uncontroversial series, and there were even some new ideas about what might have gone on behind the scenes. Also, fans just wanted more—a lot of people are rewatching the series and hoping a follow-up gets made. Here are the best reactions to The Last Dance, so far.

Already, fans love, love, love The Last Dance.

The day the series dropped there was a lot of joy (and in this case, an allusion to Jerry Krause, the series' "villain":

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

waking up to The Last Dance on Netflix pic.twitter.com/AVJLzA7ck1 — Yodd (@yoddeles) July 19, 2020

There's a lot of repeat viewers:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The last dance is on Netflix. I'm about to watch the whole thing over again pic.twitter.com/G44fUbeUYO — Roen Elbert (@RoenElbert) July 19, 2020

So much awe:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Started The Last Dance.



“Michael Jordan was as good at his job as anyone has ever been at their job in anything, ever.” — Morgan Housel (@morganhousel) July 20, 2020

A little confusion:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Every time I see The Last Dance trending I think it’s a new Julia Stiles movie. My bad. Jordan is cool too I guess. ;) pic.twitter.com/XBK5KMgdCd — Michelle 🌊🌵 (@_Miche11e_) July 19, 2020

And a lot of jokes:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I’m finally watching the last dance and I’m so sad I’ll never be able to win an NBA championship — laura (@lauragallard0) July 18, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Finally watched The Last Dance. Fuck man, that is an outstanding series. The quality of it is only matched by Jordan’s ability to hold a grudge 😂 — Ronnie Jefferson Hotdogs (@Atomic_Moog) July 18, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

When I rewatch the last dance on Netflix and Jordan says, “I took that personally” pic.twitter.com/RzNvn8lLMF — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) July 19, 2020

There's a lot of love for Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen, too.

So many thoughts.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Finally watching The Last Dance and holy eff is this good I want to hug Scottie Pippen and date Dennis Rodman — "raven" (@intrayspect) July 19, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I’ve been saving “The last Dance”. I just picked up my phone at the Rodman part. pic.twitter.com/0B9XMTqJmU — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) July 20, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Is The last dance solely about Michael Jordan? I’m confused sksks cause the second episode is about scottie pippen for like 5 minutes, switches to MJ and then the third episode is about Dennis Rodman for like 5 minutes then switches back to MJ lmaooo I—— — like she created the fucking rainbow🌈 (@Rocioceja_) July 20, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Watching "The Last Dance" and now I understand that Dennis Rodman was just a gen z kid born ahead of his time. — John Colgan (@snackedactor) July 19, 2020

There's definitely some meta commentary.

First-time fans wanting to talk about a two-month-old series:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

GUYS HAVE YOU SEEN THE NEW MICHAEL JORDAN DOCUMENTARY NETFLIX JUST DROPPED CALLLED THE LAST DANCE — Nic Bell (@bell_hop) July 19, 2020

Hulu must be so mad!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Netflix to hulu right now. (The last dance) pic.twitter.com/osekgAZbBW — Leo Santos (@Leosantos410) July 19, 2020

And fans just want more:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

*Fully aware ESPN’s “The Last Dance” was an extensively researched and time consuming project that likely took years to be ready for air* Hey can y’all do another one of those I’m bored — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) July 18, 2020

WATCH 'THE LAST DANCE' ON NETFLIX

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.