To the delight of sports fans (and TV fans) who don't have ESPN Plus, docuseries The Last Dance about Michael Jordan and the 1997-8 Chicago Bulls has finally come to Netflix. And it's been pretty hilarious to watch—a whole new round of viewers have thoughts about the series and its portrayal of Jordan, the coach, the manager, and players Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, a few months after the rest of the sports world watched it. Twitter was abuzz with renewed fervor about the not-uncontroversial series, and there were even some new ideas about what might have gone on behind the scenes. Also, fans just wanted more—a lot of people are rewatching the series and hoping a follow-up gets made. Here are the best reactions to The Last Dance, so far.
Already, fans love, love, love The Last Dance.
The day the series dropped there was a lot of joy (and in this case, an allusion to Jerry Krause, the series' "villain":
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
There's a lot of repeat viewers:
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
So much awe:
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
A little confusion:
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
And a lot of jokes:
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
There's a lot of love for Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen, too.
So many thoughts.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
There's definitely some meta commentary.
First-time fans wanting to talk about a two-month-old series:
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Hulu must be so mad!
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
And fans just want more:
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
