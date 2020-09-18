Michael Jordan is a basketball legend with an incredible story, and that story is expertly told in ESPN's 2020 docuseries The Last Dance. The buzzy, Emmy-nominated 10-part series, which initially streamed on ESPN+ and is now available on Netflix, chronicled Michael Jordan's last championship season with the Chicago Bulls in all of its heart-pounding glory.

Featuring archival footage from the 1997-1998 season and interviews with teammates from Scottie Pippen to Dennis Rodman, it's now the most-watched ESPN documentary of all time. It has also received three Emmy nominations, most notably in the "Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series" category alongside quarantine favorite Tiger King, McMillion$, Hillary, and American Masters. Individual episodes of the series are also up for awards in the "Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program" (episode 1), and "Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program" (episode 7) categories.

"Episode 7, which ended up being one of the more popular episodes, examines Michael's competitive side," Devin Concannon, an editor on the Emmy-nominated episode, told Deadline. It "also flashes back to his father passing away, his retirement, him playing baseball, just a lot of great story moments that aren't necessarily just about how good the Bulls were at basketball, and they were really emotional and personal moments that I think really broke through to a lot of people."

Before it (probably!) receives a few awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20, we've outlined how you can watch or re-watch the fan-favorite docuseries—no cable subscription required—below:

If you have a Netflix account, watch the episodes for free here.

Pay $1.99 per episode on YouTube here.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, watch the episodes for free .

Episodes are available on Google Play for $1.99 each here.

Bianca Rodriguez

