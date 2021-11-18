Break out the glittery eyeshadow and the Zendaya fan art: Euphoria season 2 is on its way. Fresh on the heels of Zendaya's history-making win at the 72nd Annual Emmys—the 24-year-old actress snagged the Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy for her portrayal of teen addict Rue Bennett—HBO confirmed that the pieces are finally falling into place for the second highly anticipated season of Euphoria.

COVID-19 threw a major wrench in production's plans to roll out the second season just a year after the first season's buzzy finale in August 2019, but things are getting back on track. Here's everything we know about Euphoria season 2.

What happened at the end of Euphoria season 1?

The eighth and final episode of season 1, titled "And Salt the Earth Behind You," saw Rue relapsing (in a surreal musical sequence); Jules leaving for the big city; Kat and Ethan getting together at the winter formal; Cassie seeking out an abortion; and Maddy swiping an incriminating CD from Nate's room that could expose Nate's father.

When does season 2 of Euphoria premiere?

Good news and bad news: Because of COVID-19, season 2 production was extremely delayed—as in, it started filming in 2021, despite its goal of airing season 2 that same year. In late 2020, HBO president Casey Bloys told Deadline that Euphoria would begin filming season 2 in "early 2021." A Backstage listing revealed that production for Euphoria season 2 would begin on April 5 in Los Angeles.

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer as Rue and Jules, respectively, in Euphoria season 1. (Image credit: HBO)

And Zendaya was officially back at work as of May 5, 2021. The actress shared some sweet pics from set to Instagram Stories. The first shows actor Angus Cloud (Euphoria's Fez) perched on a counter; she captioned it, "Missed this kid." She also posted a snap of the sound stage the show uses for filming, writing atop it, "Just being back here in general...missed it."

Other cast members seem equally excited to be returning to set. Deadline asked Eric Dane for a filming schedule update on Euphoria, to which he said, "In mid-April. We’re actually started now on Season 2. I think I don’t start shooting for a couple weeks, but we are. I’m sure we’re going to get this out as soon as we can. We’ve set a pretty high bar. I’m very proud of that show, everybody involved is very proud of that show."

In the most conclusive comment yet, Variety reported in August 2021 that HBO was "eyeing a premiere in late 2021 or early 2022" for season 2.

What will Euphoria season 2 be about?

In July 2019, HBO announced that the second season had been green-lit, even before the first season had finished its run. “Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya,” Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, said in a statement obtained by EW. “We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

And in an interview with InStyle, Zendaya confirmed that a "beautiful" second season had been written. But no concrete plot details have been shared yet. Levinson is known for rewriting his scripts all the way through the filming process, and didn't rule out rewrites on season 2, either.

Kat Hernandez (Barbara Ferreira) in season 1 of Euphoria. (Image credit: HBO)

Talking to Stylecaster, Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie) teased at a season 2 story arc that is apparently so over-the-top that it shocked even her:

"I can tease that, when you ask about season 2, my heart drops. In a you-guys-have-no-idea-what-you’re-going-to-watch way. Cassie really needs to get her shit together. I can’t say anything else. Cassie has a crazy storyline in season 2 that I did not expect. Every time I read a new episode that Sam writes, my jaw is on the ground and I can’t believe this is something coming out of someone’s mind."

In July, Zendaya told Teen Vogue she was smack in the middle of filming, saying: "It's definitely challenging, it's a challenging season. It's gonna be hard and it's gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character, because I think she represents a lot for so many people. And I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season's not going to be easy, though. It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don't think. Sometimes."

Her co-star Jacob Elordi echoed Zendaya's words in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, confirming that he was also in the middle of filming. The actor also offered the vague, tantalizing tease that fans should expect an "insane" sophomoric season and "a completely different show" when it returns to the screen. One thing that will remain, though, is the stunt penises. Great news! Watch his interview with guest host Julie Bowen below.

In a September story for British Vogue, Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson confirmed in an interview with Vogue that the new season is going to be...dark, to say the least. "It’s such a brutal season and what I love the most about Z is she’s able to go to those dark places and then as soon as I call cut, she’s hanging out behind the monitor, eating Cheesecake Factory and cracking jokes."

Zendaya said in the same interview: "I can only understand [addiction] to an extent, and then I have to lean on Sam. He was an addict for many years as a teenager. And he’s been clean since he was 19 years old. That’s the thing that makes me hopeful. When we have all this really dark shit—especially this season breaks my heart for Rue—there’s a glimmer of hope because I know that she is a version of him.”

Will the whole cast of Euphoria return for season 2?

Despite Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Rue's season 1 arcs ending on a cliffhanger, it's safe to assume both will return to the show. Showrunner Sam Levinson previously confirmed that Rue didn't die in the finale.

"I think Rue has a big journey ahead of her, and a tough one," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, adding, "It's not something I want to cut short because of who Rue means to me as someone who has battled with addiction and come out the other side, and because I think that there's a lot more to delve into and unpack in terms of the effects of addiction on Rue and on her family and those around her. The possibilities are endless in many ways."

And while season 1 ended with Jules hopping a train out of town, Hunter Schafer spoke to EW about her hopes for her character's season 2 arc, seemingly confirming she'll also be reprising her role.

(Image credit: HBO)

"I think I want to continue to see Jules work on herself in that she’s still got some major issues and to continue to dissect that and feel it out," Schafer said. "I think she learns from experiencing things. And so to experience what she needs to, without being messy, that’s from the sort of loving parent/sister relationship I feel like I have with her. That’s what I want for her, although who knows how it will play out. I’m sure it will be more messy than I would hope for her."

Fans should expect to see the rest of the breakthrough ensemble cast, including Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez; Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs; Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard; Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez; Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard; and Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, return for season 2. In an interview with Variety, Reid hinted that Gia will play a bigger role in season 2, saying: "I think she will be evolving as a character and as a human and hopefully get her own episode and we start to see a little bit more of her storyline."

Is there a trailer for Euphoria season 2?

No full trailer yet, but HBO has been dropping tiny, tantalizing scenes of the new season over the past few months. In July 2021—on the two year anniversary of the premiere of Euphoria—Zendaya posted the first glimpse of the second season: Rue and Jules spotting each other across the crowded halls of their high school; a smile then breaks over Rue's face.

Happy 2 year @euphoriaHBO anniversary…see you soon:) pic.twitter.com/IVFpOXhEVxJune 17, 2021 See more

And during the2021 Emmys, HBO released a trailer for all their upcoming content, including two new, very brief, scenes of Euphoria season 2. One scene shows Rue dancing down a hallway and another shows Jules, dressed as Frida Kahlo, with a sketch of Rue drawn on her forehead. After the footage dropped, Jeremy O. Harris, a co-producer on the second season, tweeted that the Frida Kahlo scene is his "favorite moment in season 2."

Is anyone new joining the cast of Euphoria season 2?

In August, HBO confirmed three new additions to the cast of Euphoria: Minka Kelly, the Friday Night Lights alum and TV mainstay; Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., an acting newbie recently cast in 50 Cent's Black Mafia Family; and singer and performer Dominic Fike. Of the new season of Euphoria, Fike told Variety: "It feels like a long music video."

A February Backstage post revealed that HBO is searching for an actor for a new leading role on the hit show. According to the listing, the network is casting a "Black male actor, aged 18–25" to play 17-year-old Jamieson. It adds that he will be "an outsider. Might have a drug problem, might not. Mischievous. Funny. Unafraid. Sensitive." The actor also "must be comfortable with sexual scenes and nudity" so there's a chance he's playing a love interest for Rue or Jules.

We also know actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce, Waves) will be joining the cast in season 2. He reportedly was supposed to be in season 1 but couldn't due to a scheduling conflict, so Levinson rewrote a part for him. “Sam’s still figuring it out, but from the table-reads, I know this character is unlike anything I’ve ever seen on the screen,” he said. Added Levinson to GQ: "I honestly have no idea how to describe this character, but I can say that Kelvin is one of the most talented actors working today.

Lil Nas X has said that he's a fan of the show and would have liked to have been on season 2, but that scheduling conflicts stopped him from making an appearance. "I was actually going to do Euphoria but I didn’t want to take time from finishing my album. It was going to be great...Season 3 it is," he told Variety.

What happened in the in-between Euphoria episodes?

To help bridge the extremely long gap between seasons 1 and 2, the show put out “special COVID episodes.” Zendaya first hinted at the in-between episodes during an interview in August on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment," she said at the time. "Because we also miss Euphoria, as the people who create it, too."

Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria’s first season. (Image credit: HBO)

The early December episode was titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always” and followed Rue's Christmas celebrations. The second episode, titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," was co-written by Levinson and Schafer.

In an interview with Vulture, Schafer opened up about the bridge episode's unique title, revealing it came about unexpectedly during a conversation Levinson and Schafer were having about which animals they best identified with. "Mine in particular is this little sea blob or sea angel," she said. "It’s this gelatinous, beautiful, transparent, glowing thing with wings. I’m like, If I could inhabit a vessel like that…maybe in another life."

The title and the sea blob is particularly significant to Schafer's identity, she added. "Wishing you could inhabit another vessel is relative to transness in some ways too, to people who aren’t satisfied with the largely binary, static idea of how to be a human, which is handed to us from the beginning. It’s basically saying, 'Fuck anyone who’s not down for that.' But also, low key, everyone is down for that; everyone wants that. So it’s not really fuck anyone. It’s more 'Fuck standards.'"