Who Is Lliana Bird, Partner of 'Great British Baking Show' Host Noel Fielding?

When you think of Noel Fielding, you likely think of his brightly patterned ensembles and corny asides on The Great British Baking Show, his recurring role as the goth that lives in the office basement in The IT Crowd, or any of his equally bizarre characters from The Mighty Boosh, his comedy troupe with fellow comedian Julian Barratt. It may come as a shock, then, to learn that the comedic genius behind the YouTube phenomenon that was Old Gregg has a surprisingly low-key personal life. Fielding has been dating radio DJ Lliana Bird for about a decade, and the couple recently welcomed their second child together—proving that even the U.K.'s most famous goth isn't immune to the charms of an idyllic family life.



Here's what you need to know about Bird—who's a hugely successful British media icon in her own right—and the Bird-Fielding fam.

Who is Lliana Bird?

Bird, who goes by Birdy professionally, is a certified multihyphenate: She's a radio presenter, podcast host, TV commentator, theater producer, comedic actress, and writer. As if that wasn't enough to keep a person occupied for every minute of every day, Bird is also the co-founder of humanitarian organization Help Refugees and The Kindly Collective, which helps fundraise for grassroots charity efforts.

The 39-year-old is currently the host of the Sunday evening show on British alt music station Radio X, and appears regularly on radio broadcasters LBC, BBC 5 Live, and BBC London. She previously hosted the "Get It Off Your Breasts" and "Geek Chic's Weird Science" podcasts, the latter of which inspired her to write 2016's The Mice Who Sing for Sex (And Other Weird Tales From the World of Science) with Dr. Jack Lewis.

Outside of her endeavors in the radio world, Bird, a former theater actress herself, formed a theater production company called Bird & Be in 2009 with her friend Phoebe Barran, a theater director. The company has backed productions including The Tin Horizon and The Duke in Darkness.

How long have Bird and Fielding been together?

The two actor-slash-hosts reportedly began dating in 2010, after Bird had appeared in a handful of episodes of The Mighty Boosh's BBC Three TV show. She later made several appearances through both seasons of Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy. Beyond these comedic collaborations, however, in their decade of dating, the pair have made only occasional public appearances together and have rarely spoken or posted about their relationship and family.

David M. Benett Getty Images

Bird and Fielding welcomed their first daughter, Dali, in April 2018. Fielding raved about his newborn daughter during an interview with Jonathan Ross later that year: "I don't know how that happened—look at my pointy visage. She is very beautiful and she blows my mind about a hundred times a day," he said of his daughter, who was reportedly named after his favorite artist.

And in October of this year, Bird confirmed on Instagram the arrival of her and Fielding's second child, a daughter named Iggy. On Oct. 29, Bird, who had announced she was pregnant in another post in August, posted a photo of the four spiders of "the Bird Fielding family" that she'd crafted from old microphone covers. When a commenter asked which spider represented each family member, Bird wrote, "noel is pink, dali is orange, i'm grey and iggy is red," marking the official confirmation of Iggy's birth and announcement of her name.

TBH, not sure what's more surprising: Learning that Fielding is a dad of two, or his recent reveal on The Great British Baking Show that he's 47 years old (!!). Oh, to have his kids' genes.

Andrea Park Andrea Park is a Chicago-based writer and reporter with a near-encyclopedic knowledge of the extended Kardashian-Jenner kingdom, early 2000s rom-coms and celebrity book club selections.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io