With Bridgerton already well on its way to becoming one of the most-watched Netflix original series of all time, it's safe to say that the world is obsessed with the show's enchantingly modernized portrayal of the Regency era "marriage market." Understandably so: It's simultaneously an escapist piece of period drama fluff, complete with mind-boggling updos and courtly intrigue, and a satisfying rewrite of a stodgy bygone era perhaps best known for the frustrating limitations it placed on anyone who wasn't a rich white man.



Two centuries later, there's one thing we know to be true about the state of the world: Where there's a hit piece of pop culture, there's an influx of hilariously spot-on memes—and so far, the internet has not let us down. Bridgerton fans have flooded social media feeds with hilarious takes on everything from the characters' ridiculously perfect names to their historically-accurate-but-still-highly-worrisome naiveté about the birds and the bees. Here are 33 of the best we've seen so far.

The requisite character studies:

Some days I'm Lady Danbury and some days I'm Simon. #Bridgerton https://t.co/zyShxD7bvT — shondaland tv (@shondaland) December 29, 2020

I started rewatching #Bridgerton and this is now an Eloise Bridgerton stan account pic.twitter.com/9iGbCkbPtu — Ρaige Αgainst the Μachine (@pmillll) January 3, 2021

A very important thread:

Every person on Bridgerton has the perfect name for a Pomeranian puppy — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) December 29, 2020

And very intense studies of one character in particular:

Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, King of strong pull out game, Protector of all WAPs, Breaker of backs and the Defender of self pleasure... long may he reign! #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/swgYjKCkWZ — Nola, Thee Duchess of Hastings (@NolaMarianna) January 3, 2021

Fine, I admit it. I am a simp for a man named Simon #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/Jhhorg2p3f — RealLifeM (@illigurl17) December 26, 2020

...which brings us to #TheSpoon:

#2020 got me wishing I was a spoon #BRIDGERTON

pic.twitter.com/yxgO2W3ZRI — Counting My Blessings 🇯🇲 (@imdarkbutlovely) December 30, 2020

Dear author, I fantasize about being the Duke’s spoon. Don’t tell Daphne. 🥄 — Lily Bella (@Bella1788Lily) December 31, 2020

#Bridgerton has done the most for spoons since ice cream. — Maureen Lee Lenker (@themaureenlee) December 29, 2020

I acknowledge that Bridgerton is problematic in multiple ways, absolutely... but also, I would like to audition to play The Spoon in season 2 — Becca Podos (@RebeccaPodos) December 31, 2020

I should believe "to spoon" now takes on quite a different meaning indeed. pic.twitter.com/KTmsDDlCJM — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 29, 2020

Eloise's investigative journey:

Me in elementary school, after my mom let me watch Forrest Gump: pic.twitter.com/jWp9dAfAYl — Rachel Vorona Cote (@RVoronaCote) January 5, 2021

Eloise trying to figure out how babies are made #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/BWO3JrvxIM — Maria || cr. bridgertons⁸ (@safetyhessa) December 27, 2020

Simon's favorite form of contraception:

New character alert!

The toxic masculinity:

So Simon’s just like “I hate my dad so much I’m always gonna pull out”????? #Bridgerton — Emma Shep (@ErmSherp) December 29, 2020

show me the lie pic.twitter.com/FeLQxydMjP — Proma (@promawhatup) December 28, 2020

i want him to go therapy so bad #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/9gr5RHBVTO — Daniellé DASH (@DanielleDASH) December 31, 2020

Penelope's much-deserved hype:

How could you not love her?! #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/G8jEcSCh2q — j. | penelope featherington apologist (@stormbxrnbaby) December 29, 2020

Penelope riding off in that carriage at the end like:#Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/XiNCE6LiCx — Milhouse Thrilhouse (@Minquist01) December 30, 2020

Where the fucking callers for my bby @nicolacoughlan in Bridgerton??????? I will sue pic.twitter.com/1wBBtc2ARN — r h y s ☾ (@RhysMoon_) January 3, 2021

Actually, hype all around:

Just watched #Bridgerton and these guys are really like the Jonas brothers omg pic.twitter.com/zXL3wAtmMA — Mich ❄️ (@joetrustjonas) January 2, 2021

And comparisons to a certain other anonymously narrated show:

One episode into #Bridgerton and all I see is Gossip Girl of the 1800s.

You can't convince me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/Ea0ZZUwKe0 — Anna McSwain (@anna_mcswain) December 30, 2020

