With Bridgerton already well on its way to becoming one of the most-watched Netflix original series of all time, it's safe to say that the world is obsessed with the show's enchantingly modernized portrayal of the Regency era "marriage market." Understandably so: It's simultaneously an escapist piece of period drama fluff, complete with mind-boggling updos and courtly intrigue, and a satisfying rewrite of a stodgy bygone era perhaps best known for the frustrating limitations it placed on anyone who wasn't a rich white man.
Two centuries later, there's one thing we know to be true about the state of the world: Where there's a hit piece of pop culture, there's an influx of hilariously spot-on memes—and so far, the internet has not let us down. Bridgerton fans have flooded social media feeds with hilarious takes on everything from the characters' ridiculously perfect names to their historically-accurate-but-still-highly-worrisome naiveté about the birds and the bees. Here are 33 of the best we've seen so far.
The requisite character studies:
A very important thread:
And very intense studies of one character in particular:
...which brings us to #TheSpoon:
Eloise's investigative journey:
Simon's favorite form of contraception:
New character alert!
The toxic masculinity:
Penelope's much-deserved hype:
Actually, hype all around:
And comparisons to a certain other anonymously narrated show:
Andrea Park
Andrea Park is a Chicago-based writer and reporter with a near-encyclopedic knowledge of the extended Kardashian-Jenner kingdom, early 2000s rom-coms and celebrity book club selections.
