Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Grammys
2
Cozy Hoodies That Make Us Want to Stay In 24/7
3
The Do-Gooder Ploy
4
Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Sarah Everard
5
Tom Bateman on the 'Behind Her Eyes' Finale

Trevor Noah Opened the 2021 Grammys With a Joke About Buckingham Palace

He hosted "music's biggest night" exactly a week after Meghan and Harry's earth-shattering Oprah interview.

By Andrea Park
trevor noah 2021 grammys royal family joke
Kevin MazurGetty Images

For the second Sunday night in a row, all eyes are glued to CBS—and while, this time around, the night's big event is the 2021 Grammy Awards, rather than a potentially earth-shattering conversation between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Oprah Winfrey, that shocking discussion is clearly still top of mind. In his opening monologue, which was delivered not in the usual overcrowded Staples Center but on a nearby outdoor stage in front of an incredibly sparse crowd, host Trevor Noah made sure to throw in a quick joke about the aftermath of last week's bombshell interview.

While walking away from the tent-covered stage to introduce the night's first live performers, Noah mentioned that the famous attendees at the first location were likely impatient to get the show started. "There's more tension in that tent than a family reunion at Buckingham Palace." Honestly, he's got a point: By most reports, Buckingham Palace is less than thrilled with Meghan and Harry's decision to spill the beans on what they described as the truly isolating and even occasionally racist behavior they experienced before stepping down as senior royals last year.

Mere minutes later, after Harry Styles had kicked off the night's stacked slate of performances with a gloriously ab-baring rendition of "Watermelon Sugar," Noah tossed out yet another jab at the U.K., registering his (understandable) shock that "someone that handsome is from the same place as Boris Johnson." Zing!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B Stole the Show
Taylor Thanked Joe During Her Grammys Speech
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Beyoncé's Grammys Mask Defies the Laws of Physics
Watch Dua Lipa's 2021 Grammys Performance
Why Rihanna Is Skipping the Grammys
What to Expect From the Grammys This Year
Make Your Micro Wedding All About the Vows
Tom Bateman on the 'Behind Her Eyes' Finale
Will There Be a Season 3 of 'Virgin River'?
Treat Yourself to a Chick Flick Tonight