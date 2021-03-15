There are a lot of mysteries surrounding the 2021 Grammy Awards: How was it humanly possible for Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to put on such a showstopping, year-making performance? Who is the "someone" Elton John will hit now that Phoebe Bridgers was denied all four of her nominated trophies? And, most pressingly, how on earth did Beyoncé keep her face mask on her face without needing ear straps like the rest of us peasants?



Let's back up. First, you should know that after skipping the red carpet, Beyoncé and Jay Z did in fact slip in to the Grammys just in time to watch the aforementioned life-affirming medley of Hot Girl Meg's greatest hits to date, accompanied by her frequent collaborator, Cardi B. For the occasion, Bey wore a black leather off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli Haute Couture minidress with a plunging neckline and matching full-length leather gloves adorned with long gold nails. She accessorized with a pair of dramatic black and gold earrings, also by Schiaparelli.

In accordance with the show's COVID guidelines, Beyoncé went maskless onstage to accept the Best Rap Song Grammy for her own collab with Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage (Remix)," which, incidentally, helped her tie for the record of most-ever Grammy wins by a female artist—a record she smashed later in the evening. But for the rest of her time at the event, while sitting with Jay Z in the (very sparse and socially distanced) audience, she donned a pair of narrow cateye sunglasses and a matching black face mask. That's where things get weird: In mind-boggling contrast to everything we've come to know about face masks in the last year, Beyoncé's somehow seemed not to require any kind of straps to stay on her face.

See for yourself:

Her mask just defying the laws of gravity.



The power of Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/Ir1WphTcd5 — Complex (@Complex) March 15, 2021

As you can imagine, the internet was confused, to say the very least. Our best guess is that the top of the mask is tucked under her sunglasses? That said, all bets are off when it comes to Queen Bey, so it's also well within the realm of possibility that she's simply willing it to stay on her face and, obviously, it's obeying.

Here's what people have to say about the mysterious fashion moment:

of course her mask has no strings?? pic.twitter.com/rdhhWeS8tW — Antwaun Sargent (@Sirsargent) March 15, 2021

We too broke to understand. Beyoncé mask probably got a fan built in it. https://t.co/jbfCgEMHAE — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) March 15, 2021

how did beyoncé do that with her mask — 〄 Propane Princes$ 〄 (@Pr0panePr1ncess) March 15, 2021

How her mask staying on.. Beyonce is a wizard I swear https://t.co/lX9XcExi3q — Soulja Cat 🇦🇬🇻🇬 (@aandddami) March 15, 2021

Even @Beyonce ‘s mask knows to not require the Queen to use the ear straps. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/zMmPjVHvnP — TRYFE (@MrTryfe) March 15, 2021

I mean...if I were a mask, I would also just stick to Beyonce no matter what. 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/ZdspsiMGrd — Meet me in Cancun✈️🏖🏝 (@agroysrolls) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé’s mask floating, she just built different. — CL’s (@someclues) March 15, 2021

beyoncé’s mask staying on without being around her ears she truly is god — angelo (@divinedoja) March 15, 2021

beyonce's mask doesn't want to disappoint beyonce so it's holding on no matter what pic.twitter.com/kh9cAYNVQZ — MF Doomscrolling (@thecultureofme) March 15, 2021

im crying why Beyoncé got a strapless mask pic.twitter.com/SEev2cVGuU — leo (@notstorybyleo) March 15, 2021

Of course, Beyoncé has a magical mask that just floats on the top of her face. — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 15, 2021

