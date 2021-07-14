Less than two weeks after Netflix began streaming the first two seasons of NBC drama Manifest—a soapy, highly watchable drama about the passengers of a flight that disappears in 2013 and lands in New York five years later—Netflix opted not to renew it for a season 4. This didn't stop Manifest from gaining a second life and a whole new audience via the streaming service: For 27 days, Manifest was the most-watched piece of content on Netflix, almost beating the records set by Tiger King in 2020 and Ginny and Georgia this spring. It was unseated by Virgin River, another soapy and beloved Netflix drama, but remains solidly in the number-two spot a month after its Netflix release.

Most Netflix dramas that hit that number one spot and stay there are quickly renewed for another season: Bridgerton, Virgin River, and Ginny and Georgia, for example, were all renewed for at least one more season. But Manifest is an outlier, in part because of the circumstances: Like previous Netflix hits that gained a second life on the streamer (think: You, Dirty John), Manifest saw its fan base expand rapidly upon hitting Netflix, which boasts 200 million subscribers around the world. But Manifest had already been canceled by NBC, and Netflix had to make a swift decision about whether to follow suit. At the time, Manifest had only been on the streamer a few days.

Which brings me to: Given the phenomenal success of the drama—and I say this as someone who began watching idly watching it and is now utterly hooked—could Manifest be renewed for a season 4, at Netflix or somewhere else? Hulu, perhaps, given that season three of the show, rather confusingly, lives there? There is precedent for this: Brooklyn Nine-Nine was famously canceled by Fox after five seasons, then renewed by NBC for several more seasons following a public outcry. It's possible that Netflix or NBC could reconsider—or another network or streaming service, like ABC or Hulu, could pick up Manifest, knowing that a fourth season would have a built-in audience from the show's runs on both NBC and Netflix.

That's what Manifest fans, which have been using #SaveManifest on social media, are banking on. Even after the June 21 cancellation, calls to bring back Manifest have only intensified: "Do you hear me, people of Netflix or Hulu or literally any powers that be? MAKE IT HAPPEN," wrote Lauren Yapalater at BuzzFeed. "Why would Netflix pass up saving what is a show with clearly a massively engaged fanbase?" asked Forbes' Paul Tassi. The show's protagonist Melissa Roxburgh has jumped on board, tweeting a few days ago: "3 days from breaking records! Ah! Thanks again for this fandom! #savemanifest." But Entertainment Weekly's Lynette Rice warned fans not to get their hopes up, writing: "Don't be encouraged by how well Manifest seems to be doing on Netflix. The drama won't go for a fourth season."

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh in Manifest. NBC Netflix

As for the cast and crew of Manifest, they're still hoping for a second (third?) life for the show. "We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up,” said creator Jeff Rake on Twitter. He added: "You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it’s because of you.”

Rake went into more detail in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Manifest has an entirely new legion of fans developing as we speak. For me as the creator, for my producers, for the cast, it's incredibly rewarding to take this brand on a new lap with an entirely new community of fans. Is it confusing? Yes. How strange for a show to seemingly be at the end of its rope and then suddenly it's the No. 1 series on Netflix for, I think it's 20 days in a row," he said.

He's now planning for a film to tie up the loose ends of the series, he says. "I've kind of moved away from the plan of finding a home for seasons 4, 5, and 6 of Manifest, even though I've always talked about Manifest being a six-season show. Back in the day, I laid out a six-season roadmap for NBC, and I'm halfway through," he told EW. "I moved to plan B: Some platform would bankroll a feature or a movie finale, like we saw with Timeless, Firefly, and Deadwood. I just need a modest budget to tell the story. I am personally sketching out how to consolidate the back half of the series into a much more streamlined, cut-to-the-chase two-hour finale that would distill all of the hanging chads of the series. That's where my head is at."

