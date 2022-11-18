The Cast of 'Manifest' Season 4: Your Guide

The fourth season of Manifest picks up two years after its devastating season 3 finale, and whew—what a couple of years it's been. Not just for the passengers of Flight 828, who have spent those years dealing with suspicion, kidnapping, and their looming Death Day, but for the show, its cast, and its creator Jeff Rake as well. Manifest was canceled by NBC after season 3, then picked up for a blockbuster, two-part season 4 by Netflix—which brings us to Part 1, which dropped on Netflix in early November. (It's not clear when part 2 of Manifest season 4 will be out.)

The cast of Manifest largely returned for Netflix's version of the show, with the exclusion of the major characters we said goodbye to at the end of season three—Grace, played by Athena Karkanis, and young Cal, played by Jack Messina. Some characters' roles were expanded (Vance, played by Daryl Edwards), and a few minor characters were introduced, but the cast of Manifest season 4 will be familiar to anyone who avidly watched the first three seasons of the show.

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Michaela "Mick" Stone is one of the leaders of the Flight 828 passengers. As of the beginning of Season 4, Michaela is no longer an NYPD detective, but she's still investigating the show's central mystery.

Roxburgh was born in Vancouver and is best known for her roles in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise and the CW series Valor. She has also guest-starred on several other CW shows including Arrow, The Tomorrow People, and Supernatural, and appeared in 2016's Star Trek Beyond.

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Michaela's brother Ben Stone, the second leader of the Flight 828 passengers who's committed to solving the Callings is played by Kentucky native Dallas. The actor began his career in England, where he attended the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London and later joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. His first big U.S. role was playing sidekick Fandral in 2011's Thor (Zachary Levi later assumed the role for the sequels). Dallas is best known or playing Prince Charming/David Nolan in the ABC series Once Upon a Time. (Fun fact: he's married to Ginnifer Goodwin, who played his onscreen love interest in OUAT.)

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Michaela's ex-fiancé Jared is played by Cuban actor Ramirez. He got his start in television on Tyler Perry's House of Payne, later guest-starring in the CW's Emily Owens, M.D. and Arrow. He also played Julio on the first four seasons of the Starz series Power, as well as Oscar Arocho on the second season of Netflix's Jessica Jones.

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ben and Grace's teenage daughter, who wasn't an 828 passenger but has gotten involved in the mystery, is played by Luna Blaise. The Los Angeles-born actress and singer previously played Nicole in the first seasons of the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat, and also starred in the 2022 film adaptation of the novel Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

Ty Doran as Cal Stone

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ben and Grace's son Cal was previously played by Jack Messina, but the character's reappearance and rapid aging in the season 3 finale resulted in Doran taking over for season 4. Doran made his TV debut in the second season of the ABC anthology American Crime, and also appeared in the series All Night, Queen Sugar, Chicago Fire, and The Blacklist.

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Michaela's husband Zeke was not an 828 passenger, but he experienced a similar phenomenon where he disappeared for a year and survived his death date by following his Callings. He's played by Long, who was also born in Kentucky and has starred on several TV shows, including Jack & Bobby, The Deep End, Mad Men, Private Practice, and Lucky 7.

Parveen Kaur as Dr. Saanvi Bahl

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The brilliant Dr. Bahl is played by Canadian actress Kaur, who previously appeared in shows including FX's The Strain, CTV's Saving Hope, Starz's American Gods, and Freeform's Beyond.

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

After she was rescued by the Stones and moved in with them in season 3, Angelina succumbed to madness at the end of Season 3 when she killed Cal's wife Grace and kidnapped the couple's baby Eden in the finale.

Canadian actress Taylor began her career on Broadway, appearing in the musical Billy Elliot at age 11. She's best known for playing daughter Paige Jennings on the FX drama The Americans, and she also appeared in The Good Doctor, Bull, and The Unsettling.

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

As of the beginning of Season 4, on-and-off NSA agent Vance is back at the agency heading up the Project Eureka investigation after the government discovered he had faked his own death.

New York native Edwards began his career in theater and has worked in TV since the early '80s, appearing in shows including The Equalizer, NYPD Blue, Law & Order, and Broad City. He also was part of the first season of Netflix's Daredevil, and starred in some episodes of The Americans alongside Taylor.