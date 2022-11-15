In the end, the two-year wait for Manifest season 4, part 1, was worth it. The first installment of the series' final season—and its first season exclusive to Netflix—gave fans everything they were looking for: intrigue, sentimentality, and answers about Flight 828 (well, some answers). But with Netflix and creator Jeff Rake leaving viewers on one hell of a cliffhanger—much like Rake did with Manifest season 3—fans who have cycled through the first installment need to know: When will Manifest season 4, part two be released?

Well, in short: Rake and Netflix haven't offered any hints. However. Both Rake and Netflix have a habit of making major announcements on pivotal dates in the series' lore—for example, the series' renewal announcement dropped on 8/28/2021, with the first trailer coming 8/28/2022—and if we follow that logic, we have a tentative (and, to be clear, extremely unconfirmed) release date for part 2 of Manifest season 4: June 2. Whether 2023 or 2024, it's impossible to say.

Why? Well, June 2 is the oft-cited "Death Date," which was particularly important to the first part of the fourth season. Technically, the "Death Date" is not 2023—it's June 2, 2024, as each character has mentioned approximately one million times—but June 2024 is more than 18 months away from the release of part one. This seems like a very long time to wait for the second part of a single season.

So, for the sake of fans, June 2, 2023 seems the most likely date. It's a nod to the "Death Date," while also being an appropriate amount of time away from the release of season four, part one (November 4, 2022—which, as it happens, was the date Flight 828 landed in New York City in the show). It's not likely that Netflix will leave that large a gap between parts one and two, given that the two parts were reportedly filmed together and featured as one in the first full-length trailer.

But if the release date is not June 4, then the most likely date for season 4, part 2's drop is April 7, 2023. Why? Well, it's another significant date in Manifest lore—that's the day Flight 828 went missing.

What will happen in 'Manifest' season 4 part 2?

Spoilers for Manifest season 4, part 1. The fourth season ended with the death of Zeke, Michaela's beloved husband, who had been spiraling as things got darker and he continued to feel, well, everything. Zeke sacrificed himself to save Cal, whose cancer had returned and had rapidly gotten more ill in the latter half of the season. Both Cal and Angelina have absorbed parts of the Omega Sapphire, and the season ends with the passengers realizing, in horror, that the "Death Day" is not just their date of death, but the death of everyone in the world—so, you know, there's some stuff at stake here.

Manifest is streaming on Netflix now.