On September 8, a new season of The Circle will debut on Netflix, complete with new strategies, schemes, and Circle messages. The Netflix competition show is known for its many surprises, even beyond those who are playing under an alias. With two past seasons to study, the cast of The Circle season 3 knows the gist of the topsy-turvy game, and this season is expected to be even more strategic and ruthless.

Netflix revealed the first eight players of The Circle Season 3 last week with a show hosted by Season 1 contestant Chris and featuring Season 2's winner DeLessa and contestant Chloe. As always, the new players have a range of big personalities:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here's your in-depth guide to who's who.

Ava and Chanel

Netflix

Twenty-five-year-old singer-songwriter and influencer Ava is playing as herself, but she's bringing along her 42-year-old sister Chanel, who manages her career. Chanel says she is very protective of Ava, and that she's like a "sister-mom." The two social media mavens may have a leg up in the competition, as Ava currently has 227,000 followers on Instagram. She was also a contestant on cycle 22 of America's Next Top Model.

Instagram: @avacapra, @chanel_capra

Calvin

Netflix

A former professional soccer player turned private chef from Miami, Calvin, 30, is also a training firefighter who spends his days off "saving cats from trees." He's very handsome and knows it; in his Circle intro, he says that his charm works "99.9 percent of the time." He doesn't mention anything about his strategy for the game, but he definitely gives Trevor-like good guy vibes so far.

Instagram: @kiingcrooks



Michelle

Netflix

A stand-up comedian from South Carolina, Michelle, 52, says she has "the mind of a 20-year-old." Her extensive social media experience may help her out in the game, as she's gotten millions of views on her comedy TikToks. She's even gotten a shout out from a former Circle contestant, Season 2's Lee/River.

Instagram: @shellybellycomedy

Ruksana

Netflix

A wife and mother from New Jersey, Ruksana, 35, reps her Indian-American heritage and also blasts Jay-Z on the highway. She's also 4'4, and she brags that she can "hop up on a speaker at a club and dance." The Circle is not her first game show appearance; she and her family previously competed on an episode of Family Feud.

Instagram: @ruksanacarroll



Daniel

Netflix

A college student from Florida, Daniel, 20, says that his drive in life is to "Be. That. Bitch." He's a musical theater actor and Disney fan who won a "Broadway Star of the Future" award from a Tampa performing arts center in 2019.

Instagram: @daniel_cusimano

Matthew

Netflix

A health and fitness consultant from Long Island, New York, Matthew, 29, has multiple tattoos and an affinity for shirtless selfies. He says in his intro that he wants to win "so badly it eats [him]." He also thinks he has quite an "intense" look, so instead of going in as himself, he'll be catfishing as his best friend Ashley. "You see her and you want to pick her up and slap her with love," he says of his friend.

Instagram: @mattpappadia

Nick

Netflix

A tech worker from Austin, Nick, 27, graduated from M.I.T. with a degree in computer science, and he also played lacrosse for the school. He says there's a "95 percent chance" he'll win, unless he gets thrown off balance by a cute girl. Nick's also a drummer who cosplays with his dogs.

Instagram: @nichuhlenhuth

Kai

Netflix

A singer-songwriter from Nashville, Keisha A.K.A. Kai Ghost is a Southern Belle who describes herself as "honest, super-smart, and a little devious." She posts uplifting messages and celebrates "Act a Fool Day" on her Instagram. Her father also used to be an FBI agent, so she may be coming in with extra sleuthing skills.

Instagram: @kaighost



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io