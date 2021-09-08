After a year of big changes and social distancing, our favorite East LA crew is coming back for one last season of adventures. On My Block, Netflix's hit coming-of-age show, will return for its final season sooner than expected, a year and a half after Season 3 hit the streamer in the early days of March 2020. Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2021, continuing right where the show's two-year time jump left off.

When will On My Block Season 4 come out?

All ten episodes of the fourth and final season of On My Block will hit Netflix on October 4. After several months of radio silence, Netflix announced on January 29 that the Freeridge crew would be "linking up for one last adventure."

It's official!! The squad is linking up for one last adventure. On My Block is coming back for a 4th and final season! Grab the gnomies and get ready! pic.twitter.com/GyZ9C9oamS — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 29, 2021

On September 7, Netflix dropped first-look photos along with the premiere date, featuring all of our faves.

Who's in the cast of On My Block Season 4?

All of the show's leads will return, as we follow Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Monse (Sierra Capri), and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) in what appears to be their last year of high school. The show will also star fan-favorite Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine and Julio Macias as Oscar, a.k.a. Spooky.

Where did On My Block Season 3 leave off?

After the season-long hunt for neighborhood legend Lil' Ricky, which ended in Big Bad Cuchillos' mysterious death, Season 3 ended on a bittersweet note, with Monse leaving Freeridge for a private boarding school. Ruby, Jamal, and Cesar saw her off, with the four friends promising that they wouldn't drift apart.

Then the show included a surprise epilogue with a two-year time jump, which showed that the friends are no longer talking. Monse is at boarding school, socializing with new friends. Jamal has rejoined the football team, and he's not talking to Ruby, who is still dating Jasmine. As for Cesar and Spooky, the brothers seem to have traded places. Cesar is leader of the Santos, and Spooky is living the domestic life, expecting a baby with his girlfriend.

What will happen in On My Block Season 4?

It looks like Season 4 will start off right where the time jump left us. Netflix's official synopsis for Season 4 reads:

Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can't run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.

Even before Season 4 was confirmed, the On My Block crew was clear that new episodes would explore the friend group's breakup. Showrunner Lauren Iungerich told A.V. Club that she saw the time jump as a way to get to know the characters even more.

"I feel like this is a great way to kind of reset so that we’re conquering new ground and saying new things about these characters, getting to know them even more. We did not do [that ending] as any safety mechanism [anticipating] getting canceled. We were very comfortable ending this knowing that we had a really good shot of getting a season four just because of how much Netflix was loving the cuts. It will all come down to how many people tune in and watch," she said.

In an interview about the Season 3 ending, Iungerich told TV Guide that we would get "definitive answers" on whatever happened between those two years that caused the friends to drift apart. She did hint that Monse, who considered herself the glue of the group, may have been the first to drift away at boarding school.

"She is the first maybe, seemingly, to have abandoned those friends. I can't tell you who drives what or how it happened because that would be unlocking ideas for Season 4 and if we get Season 4 I don't want to ruin those ideas. But I think we just see a girl who has finally embraced, potentially, the opportunity of spreading her wings. ... It's going to make for a very complicated interesting story but it's heartbreaking because it's so real, right?"

