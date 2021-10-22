Madison Prewett Shares Her Favorite Love and Self-Care Books

The former Bachelor contestant gave us a tour of her book collection in MC's 'Shelf Portrait' series.

By

Madison Prewett shared her favorite leadership, love, and religious books with Marie Claire in the latest episode of Shelf Portraitin which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries.

'Made for This Moment' by Madison Prewett

The former Bachelor contestant revealed that her most beloved book of all time is Francine Rivers's Redeeming Love. She read it for the first time while she was in college, explaining that it taught her about true love. Her second all-time favorite book is John C. Maxwell's Intentional Living. She also loves Gary Thomas's The Sacred Search, which Prewett recommends for all of the single people out there, as well as Lysa TerKeurst's Uninvited and Jennie Allen's Get Out of Your Head.

After her time on reality TV, Prewett decided to write her own book, Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courageabout staying true to yourself and keeping your standards high. "It's the scariest and most vulnerable thing that I've ever done in my life, but I know it's going to serve a purpose," she explains in the video.

Watch Prewett's full Shelf Portrait video, above, and then order some of her favorite books for yourself, below.

'Redeeming Love' by Francine Rivers

'Intentional Living' by John C. Maxwell

'The Sacred Search' by Gary Thomas

'Uninvited' by Lysa TerKeurst

'Get Out of Your Head' by Jennie Allen

RELATED STORIES

beth behrs shelf portrait

(Image credit: Marie Claire)

Beth Behrs's Library Is Complete With Her Banjo

tia mowry shelf portrait

(Image credit: Marie Claire)

Tia Mowry Has a Gorgeous Bookshelf in Her Bedroom

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.