Madison Prewett shared her favorite leadership, love, and religious books with Marie Claire in the latest episode of Shelf Portrait—in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries.

The former Bachelor contestant revealed that her most beloved book of all time is Francine Rivers's Redeeming Love. She read it for the first time while she was in college, explaining that it taught her about true love. Her second all-time favorite book is John C. Maxwell's Intentional Living. She also loves Gary Thomas's The Sacred Search, which Prewett recommends for all of the single people out there, as well as Lysa TerKeurst's Uninvited and Jennie Allen's Get Out of Your Head.

After her time on reality TV, Prewett decided to write her own book, Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courage, about staying true to yourself and keeping your standards high. "It's the scariest and most vulnerable thing that I've ever done in my life, but I know it's going to serve a purpose," she explains in the video.

Watch Prewett's full Shelf Portrait video, above, and then order some of her favorite books for yourself, below.

