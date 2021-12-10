The 14 Best Comedy Movies of 2022

You'd be forgiven for feeling like there hasn't been much to laugh about in the past couple of years. Fortunately, we've had some frankly brilliant comedy movies to make us smile—from rom-coms to action comedies and everything in between. And in 2022, as crowds slowly return to theaters, several highly anticipated comedies and reboots (all. the. reboots.) are headed our way. From a new J.Lo rom-com and several animated offerings to the return of Elle Woods and the Sanderson Sisters, these are the comedy films to look out for in 2022.

'Jackass Forever'

Release Date: February 4, 2022

Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Steve O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Machine Gun Kelly and Eric Andre

The fourth Jackass film will no doubt be full of the outrageous stunts that made a household name of adventurers Knoxville and Steve O.

'Marry Me'

Release Date: February 11, 2022

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, Sarah Silverman, Jameela Jamil and Jimmy Fallon

In J.Lo's latest rom-com, she plays a music superstar who gets married to a guy (Wilson) at first sight after learning that her boyfriend (Maluma) was cheating on her. Though the marriage is only a three-month arrangement, the strangers may just fall in love.

'Death on the Nile'

Release Date: February 11, 2022

Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Annette Benning, and Sophie Okonedo

Branagh's second Agatha Christie adaptation follows a new star-studded cast aboard a cruise along the river. It's all smooth sailing until a young girl is found dead, with multiple passengers as suspects.

'I Want You Back'

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Release Date: February 11, 2022

Starring: Jenny Slate, Charlie Day, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Mason Gooding, Jami Gertz, and Isabel May

This revenge rom-com will drop on Amazon Prime just in time for Valentine's Day. Newly-dumped by their respective partners, Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate) team up to put an end to their exes' new relationships and win them back.

'Dog'

Release Date: February 18, 2022

Starring: Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q'orianka Kilcher, Aqueela Zoll, and Cayden Boyd

Any movie centered on a dog is sure to have some cute moments. This buddy comedy follows an army vet (Tatum) who has to drive a fiesty service dog to its handler's funeral. Of course, the duo bond along the way.

'Turning Red'

Release Date: March 11, 2022

Starring: Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jordan Fisher, Ava Morse, and Hyein Park

This Pixar film follows a 13-year-old fangirl who transforms into a giant red panda when she gets too excited. (So relatable!)

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

(Image credit: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage)

Release Date: April 22, 2022

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, and Lily Sheen

Cage plays a version of himself in this trippy parody. After accepting $1 million to attend the birthday of a drug kingpin and superfan (Pascal), the actor is recruited by a CIA agent (Haddish) to take his fan down.

'Bob's Burgers: The Movie'

(Image credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Release Date: May 27, 2022

Starring: H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, John Roberts, Eugene Mirman, and Larry Murphy

The Belcher family is finally coming to the silver screen for Memorial Day, in the first feature film from the team behind the FOX sitcom.

'Legally Blonde 3'

(Image credit: Barry King/FilmMagic)

Release Date: May 2022 (TBD)

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Jessica Cauffiel, and Alana Ubach

Elle Woods written by Mindy Kaling? We literally can't wait for the third Legally Blonde film, which has been in the works for over three years.

'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

Release Date: July 1, 2022

Starring: Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Alan Arkin, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, and Julie Andrews

We can never get enough of the adorable, hilarious Minions. In their second standalone movie, we'll see the creatures work with a 12-year-old Gru to steal from the supervillain group Sinister Six.

'Bros'

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Release Date: August 12, 2022

Starring: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Monica Raymund, Jim Rash, Harvey Firestein, Dot-Marie Jones, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, and Bowen Yang

This sure-to-be-sweet rom-com will make history as the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio. Eichner, who also wrote the script, and Macfarlane will play two men stumbling towards love.

'The Man From Toronto'

(Image credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Release Date: August 12, 2022

Starring: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Ellen Barkin, Melanie Liburd, Lela Loren, and Jasmine Matthews

This identity-swap comedy has some pretty high stakes, with a world-class assassin and a bumbling New Yorker being mistaken for each other at an AirBnB.

'Ticket to Paradise'

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Starring: Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, and Lucas Bravo

This star-studded rom-com sees Robert and Clooney playing a divorced couple who team up to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years ago. It's also set in Bali, for what's sure to be some stunning backdrops.

'Hocus Pocus 2'

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Release Date: TBD

Starring: Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Doug Jones, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, and Whitney Peak

Thirty years after the original, the Sanderson Sisters are coming back! This reboot of the beloved Halloween comedy is expected to drop in Fall 2022 on Disney+, following three young women who accidentally bring the witches back to moddern-day Salem.