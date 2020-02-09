During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she has new music coming out.

The 50-year-old singer and actress says she has "six or eight" new songs on the soundtrack for her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me.

J.Lo's costar, Maluma, also has "two or three" tracks on the soundtrack, she says.

Jennifer Lopez is already working on her next chapter.

The multi-talented singer and actress, who is fresh off her show-stopping Super Bowl halftime performance, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her next project: a romantic comedy called Marry Me, costarring Maluma and Owen Wilson.

During the interview, J.Lo casually revealed that she also did a whole album to accompany the movie.

"They're just putting the first cut together, and I did an album with this movie," J.Lo explained. "So there's a whole—all new songs and all new music with it. So it's exciting...I think I have like six or eight songs and Maluma does two or three."

As if that weren't enough to get excited about, J.Lo didn't shoot down the idea of embarking on a full tour for her new music.

"Maybe? The Marry Me Tour? You know what? I could do that," she said when Fallon asked about the possibility of touring the album. "But not this year. Not this year."

Marry Me Tour 2021? Who else is in?

