Horror movies are not for the faint of heart, which is why we love them here at MC. There's nothing like two hours' worth of jump scares, blood-curdling screams, and ultra-creepy characters to get the heart racing. As with the best horror movies of 2022, this year's slate of scary films sees some highly-anticipated sequels in classic horror franchises like Scream IV and Evil Dead Rises. But 2023 is also bringing a ton of new fears to the big screen—I, for one, cannot wait to see the twist revealed in M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin. Thrill-seekers, prepare for your watchlist to get much longer with this year's most-anticipated horror films.

'M3GAN'

Premieres: January 6, 2023

The robotic doll instantly became a meme on social media thanks to her uber-creepy mannerisms and dancing. An AI-enhanced doll created to befriend a little girl was definitely not a good idea. After killing it at the box office, M3GAN is set to return to the big screen in 2025.

'Infinity Pool'

Premieres: January 27, 2023

This horror flick sees a wealthy couple enjoying their lavish island vacation until a fatal accident causes things to get weird. Like clones and creepy animal masks weird. Alexander Skarsgård Big Little Lies fame stars alongside Mia Goth who is shaping up to be quite the scream queen after 2022's X and Pearl.

'Fear'

Premieres: January 27, 2023

Imagine a horror film that specifically targets your biggest fear—we'd imagine that would be pretty terrifying, which is why Fear made this list. This film follows a group of friends whose cabin getaway turns into a nightmare. The group becomes infected with a contagious airborne threat that brings their worst fears to life.

'Knock at the Cabin'

Premieres: February 3, 2023

A knock at your isolated cabin's door might seem innocent enough, that is until four strangers take you and your family hostage and claim the apocalypse is coming. Hence is the premise of M. Night Shyamalan's latest horror film. Knowing the iconic director, there's definitely going to be a twist.

'Scream VI'

Premieres: March 10, 2023

In the latest installment of the Scream franchise, sisters Sam and Tara escape to New York City in the hopes of starting a new chapter. But, of course, the Ghostface killer follows. This masked murderer is unlike previous versions you've seen and seems to be even more ruthless in tracking down his victims.

'The Pope's Exorcist'

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Premieres: April 7, 2023

There's something about demonic exorcisms that's especially unsettling, so a film following the cases of a real-life exorcist sounds blood-chilling. This film follows the life of Father Gabriele Amorth, played by Russell Crowe, the chief exorcist of the Vatican and who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime.

'Renfield'

Premieres: April 14, 2023

With Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as his henchman, Renfield, this horror-comedy looks like a whole lot of fun. This Dracula reboot(?) specifically follows Renfield as he attempts to leave behind his gory life of serving his boss behind.

'Evil Dead Rise'

Premieres: April 21, 2023

For horror fans who especially love blood and gore, comes the next installment of the classic horror franchise, Evil Dead Rise. This one sees the rise of flesh-eating demons and a family forced to fight against their infected mother.

'Insidious 5'

(Image credit: Cinematic Collection / Alamy Stock Photo)

Premieres: Expected July 7, 2023

Insidious 5 is yet another horror sequel slated for release in 2023, and this one is set 10 years after the last installment. This one sees the youngest Lambert kid off to college and is Patrick Wilson's directorial debut. If it's anything like the other four films in the series, this one is sure to be scary as hell.

'The Exorcist'

(Image credit: Allstar Picture Library Limited. / Alamy Stock Photo)

Premieres: Expected October 13, 2023

50 years after the original The Exorcist premiered, a sequel is set to release in 2023. Although not much is known about the plot, if it's even remotely as horrifying as the original, then 2023's The Exorcist will absolutely be a hit.