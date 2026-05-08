11 Motherhood Books That Actually Capture What to Expect When You’re Expecting

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

Between the health risks of pregnancy, the physical and emotional strain of raising a child—which often come with financial implications and lack of federal support— believe us when we say: Moms are total badasses.

Of course, welcoming a newborn is the first of many milestones. After the baby comes the mother load, or the often trying postpartum fourth trimester, and the doorway into parenthood. As if that weren’t enough, many new mothers are thrust into learning on the job, making motherhood ripe for messes and mess-ups.

Latest Videos From

No two mothers are alike, but there is a universality to stories about the deeply human experience of child-rearing—whether it be the relatability of guardian-child relationships, or grappling with changing relationships with oneself, one's body, or loved ones. Authors have long explored all of the components of motherhood—and in recent years, many bestsellers have taken a no-holds-barred approach to portraying the complex realities of being a mom and the societal pressures they face.

Below, we've compiled the best books that capture the beautiful and complicated chaos of motherhood—never holding back on the realities of the fourth trimester and beyond.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors