Color block manicures come back every summer, but this season’s version has a more playful diagnosis. Enter pill box nails: a bold, graphic manicure trend that splits the nail into two clean blocks of color, creating a capsule-like effect that feels fun and made for summer.

Annabelle Taurua, a beauty expert at beauty system, Fresha, says the look taps into beauty’s current appetite for throwback, feel-good designs. “The pill box nail trend leans directly into this nostalgic resurgence with its bold, block colors, offering that classic ’90s playfulness," she explains.

The best part is that the design is surprisingly simple. Unlike more intricate nail art trends, pill box nails require only two contrasting shades—or playful finishes if you want to jazz it up—and a separation, making them easy to recreate at home. Taurua notes that the appeal comes from how personal the look can feel, whether you opt for pink and red, cool-toned pastels, chrome finishes, cat-eye polish, or full-on brights. Consider it summer’s easiest nail art prescription.

Split Decision

This is the most classic take on pill box nails: two high-contrast shades, a clean divide, and just enough graphic payoff to make a simple manicure a little more fun.

(Image credit: IG @dorta.nailart.archive)

Magnetic Dose

Cat eye polish makes the trend feel a little moodier. The split-color design is still there, but the magnetic finish adds depth every time the light hits.

(Image credit: IG @_citre)

Tone-on-Tone Tablets

For a monochromatic version, stay within one color family. A pale pink with a deeper rose, or a butter yellow with a golden shade, still gives the capsule effect. Add another finish like glitter or cat eye to elevate this take.

(Image credit: IG @macrame.manicure)

One-a-Day Accent

You don’t have to commit to the trend on every nail. One or two pillbox accent nails can break up a solid manicure and make the whole set feel more designed.

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(Image credit: IG @chummy.nails)

Sugar-Coated Capsules

Sparkle takes this manicure from graphic to playful fast. Try glitter on one half of the nail and a creamy polish on the other for a little extra summer zhuzh.

(Image credit: IG @nailartbyqueenie)

Precious Pills

Gemstone shades or accents make the pill box manicure feel richer and more dressed up. Try emerald with sapphire, ruby with amethyst, or any pairing that looks like it belongs in a jewelry box. Or, place a mini gem on the divide.

(Image credit: IG @okkonails)

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