The Pill Box Nail Trend Is the Perfect Playful Summer Manicure
The capsule-inspired manicure only needs two colors and a steady hand.
Color block manicures come back every summer, but this season’s version has a more playful diagnosis. Enter pill box nails: a bold, graphic manicure trend that splits the nail into two clean blocks of color, creating a capsule-like effect that feels fun and made for summer.
Annabelle Taurua, a beauty expert at beauty system, Fresha, says the look taps into beauty’s current appetite for throwback, feel-good designs. “The pill box nail trend leans directly into this nostalgic resurgence with its bold, block colors, offering that classic ’90s playfulness," she explains.
The best part is that the design is surprisingly simple. Unlike more intricate nail art trends, pill box nails require only two contrasting shades—or playful finishes if you want to jazz it up—and a separation, making them easy to recreate at home. Taurua notes that the appeal comes from how personal the look can feel, whether you opt for pink and red, cool-toned pastels, chrome finishes, cat-eye polish, or full-on brights. Consider it summer’s easiest nail art prescription.
Split Decision
This is the most classic take on pill box nails: two high-contrast shades, a clean divide, and just enough graphic payoff to make a simple manicure a little more fun.
Magnetic Dose
Cat eye polish makes the trend feel a little moodier. The split-color design is still there, but the magnetic finish adds depth every time the light hits.
Tone-on-Tone Tablets
For a monochromatic version, stay within one color family. A pale pink with a deeper rose, or a butter yellow with a golden shade, still gives the capsule effect. Add another finish like glitter or cat eye to elevate this take.
One-a-Day Accent
You don’t have to commit to the trend on every nail. One or two pillbox accent nails can break up a solid manicure and make the whole set feel more designed.
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Sugar-Coated Capsules
Sparkle takes this manicure from graphic to playful fast. Try glitter on one half of the nail and a creamy polish on the other for a little extra summer zhuzh.
Precious Pills
Gemstone shades or accents make the pill box manicure feel richer and more dressed up. Try emerald with sapphire, ruby with amethyst, or any pairing that looks like it belongs in a jewelry box. Or, place a mini gem on the divide.
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Meet the Expert
Annabelle Taurua is a beauty expert at the world's leading beauty and wellness booking software, Fresha.
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.