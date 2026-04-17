When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

The national divorce rate might be down, but you’d never know it. From TikTokers confronting their cheating partners and Bravolebrity breakups setting the internet on fire, divorce seems to be en vogue these days. Despite the fever-pitch that celebrity drama garners, break-ups certainly aren't reserved for the elite. In fact, commitment, divorce, and separation might be some of the most common topics bubbling up in your group chat—which may be daunting or comforting, depending on your sitch.

Like everybody else, authors aren’t immune to the spectacle or shock of divorce, either. As such, they’ve been recording the hideous and heart-wrenching details of marital collapse for years—nay, centuries (looking at you, Henry James). But recently, a crop of new books has pushed the subject into the heart of conversations and is, in the words of Bethenny Frankel, "mentioning it all." Whether these divorce books mine personal history or imagine fictional scenarios, many have shot to the top of best-seller lists, as readers can't seem to get enough of learning about what goes down when people part ways.

Article continues below

From thrillers about the divorce from Hell to hilariously unhinged novels and memoirs that require multiple boxes of tissues, these divorce books totally qualify as must-read material. Below, check out some of the best divorce books to add to your TBR.