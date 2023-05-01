For April's #ReadWithMC pick, readers went along for a ride with Colleen Oakley's The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise. Think of Oakley's latest novel as a reimagining of Thelma and Louise only with an 84-year-old woman and a college dropout. The story follows Tanner, a twenty-something whose life plan just went off the rails, and who is now in need of a place to live. Then there's Louise, a not-to-be-underestimated elderly woman with secrets of her own. When Tanner becomes Louise's live-in caretaker, Louise suddenly whisks Tanner away on a cross-country road trip, which may or may not be an attempt to outrun the law.

Despite a rocky start, Tanner and Louise grow closer throughout their adventure and it's this unlikely duo that #ReadWithMC readers seemed to love the most. "I truly love reading about female friendship, and when it’s an unlikely one, it’s even more enjoyable," @thebookclubmom writes. "I don’t know what it is about an elderly person bonding with a twenty-something, but it just works so well for me." Another reader, @melanies_lit_life, felt the same and wrote, "I love a book that focuses on friendships, but even more when it happens between two unexpected characters like Tanner and Louise."

While Tanner and Louise has plenty of hilarious moments, readers thought it was so much more than a funny story. For instance, @tarheelreader writes, "The author touches on so many important issues like elder care, the need for independence for the aged, the dynamics between children and their aging parents, Parkinson’s Disease..." Additionally, @darciahelle adds in their review, "The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise is laugh-out-loud funny, and tears-in-the-eyes poignant. It’s relatable and thought provoking and all sorts of fun."

Each month, we gather up the reviews of our virtual book club members so anyone else looking for their next great read has a collection of recommendations. Here's what #ReadWithMC readers had to say about The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise.

"⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕠𝕤𝕥𝕝𝕪 𝕋𝕣𝕦𝕖 𝕊𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕪 𝕠𝕗 𝕋𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕖𝕣 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕃𝕠𝕦𝕚𝕤𝕖 𝕓𝕪 ℂ𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕖𝕟 𝕆𝕒𝕜𝕝𝕖𝕪



Where to even begin with this book? I loved the characters, the feel good, female empowering vibe, and of course, August. It was SO refreshing to read something different from my usual rom-com, historical fiction or thriller (although there might be a tad bit of each in here..) I l o v e a book that focuses on friendships, but even more when it happens between two unexpected characters like Tanner and Louise. They are forced together on an unexpected cross country trip, each running from secrets of their own. I didn’t want the book to end because it meant saying good bye to them. Be ready for a serious book hangover."

— @melanies_lit_life

"I loved this book. Every word. Every nuance. Every little dip in the road.



Louise is an independent, no-nonsense elderly woman with secrets. Tanner is a young woman raging at the world because her life plan has been derailed. Each has something vital to offer the other, even if they don’t know it yet.



𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘦 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘛𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘓𝘰𝘶𝘪𝘴𝘦 is laugh-out-loud funny, and tears-in-the-eyes poignant. It’s relatable and thought provoking and all sorts of fun.



I want this book to be a movie, preferably on Netflix or Hulu. Not on Apple+ because I don’t have anything Apple, and that would upset me.



Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to hug my book. 🤗"

— @darciahelle

"REVIEW: Thank you, @kccpr, for the gifted book.



A Good Morning America Buzz Pick * A Marie Claire Book Club Pick for April * A Reader's Digest Book Club Pick for April * A LibraryReads Pick * One of Southern Living's Most Anticipated 2023 Releases * One of Today's Most Anticipated 2023 Releases



'An unforgettable pairing of a college dropout and an eighty-four-year-old woman on the run from the law in this story full of tremendous heart, humor, and wit from the USA Today bestselling author of The Invisible Husband of Frick Island.'



If the above didn’t tempt you enough, I absolutely loved this book. Tanner is in her twenties, and Louise is in her eighties. Tanner is hired as Louise’s caretaker; however, Louise didn’t really want - or need- a caretaker. Tanner slowly begins to notice odd things about Louise- things as a reader I never would have expected either! One night Louise is in Tanner’s room and says they have to leave right away, and off they go on an adventure of sorts.



Their story is so much more than that journey. The author touches on so many important issues like elder care, the need for independence for the aged, the dynamics between children and their aging parents, Parkinson’s Disease (wow, did this ever hit close to home, and I was so grateful to see it featured in this book), friendship, and second chances. There’s a zaniness to the story that keeps it fun and far from serious, but that’s countered with the heart and goodness in the story and its characters. Once again, Colleen Oakley has knocked it out of the park."

— @tarheelreader



"B O O K R E V I E W

The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise

by Colleen Oakley



Took a little booksta break but hope to be more active soon. I am wrapping up my first year teaching preschool and finishing my early education certification. I am so close!! Not to mention raising a preteen and two boys. So life has been crazy, to say the least. But I am very much looking forward to more free time this summer for reading and posting more booksta content. Thank you all for sticking around 🙏🏻



Sorry, I digress…back to my review.



A delightful journey packed with adventure and humor. It is the perfect book for anyone that just wants levity with some charm, friendship, and a little romance. I also love a story about unlikely friendships and throw in multigenerational characters and I am usually smitten. The dialogue was smart and the characters very likable with their own quirks. I highly recommend this one for a summer or vacation read!



Thank you @netgalley for my advanced copy in exchange for an honest review."

— @bookishly_overdue

{ @kccpr @berkleypub @prhaudio #gifted Thank you for the free book & ALC! }



The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise by Colleen Oakley was the exact type of book I needed after reading a ton of historical fiction this month. After a lot of heaviness, I needed something lighthearted and fun. Oakley’s latest definitely fit the bill! My gosh, friends. This book was an absolute delight! I truly love reading about female friendship, and when it’s an unlikely one, it’s even more enjoyable. I don’t know what it is about an elderly person bonding with a twenty-something, but it just works so well for me. After a rocky start, the two women embark on an unexpected road trip they’ll never forget! This wild and crazy adventure brings on so much laughter, many hilarious moments, and results in a deep connection between the two characters. Also, if you’re able to go the audiobook route for this one, DO IT! Hillary Huber absolutely nailed the narration. She captured these two women perfectly, and had such distinct voices for both of them. I’m sure I had a big goofy smile on my face the entire time I was listening! The banter between the women was fantastic! The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise is perfect for fans of A Man Called Ove, The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett, Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting, or All the Lonely People. It gave me some Dial A for Auntie vibes as well! It’s a blast! It’s a hoot! It’s entertaining as heck! 4/5 stars for this little gem of a book! It’s out now! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"

— @thebookclubmom