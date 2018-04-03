Inside the Private Life of Prince Philip

The rare, unseen moments throughout the royal's 70-year marriage to the Queen.
Believe it or not, Prince Philip has spent 70 of his 96 years of life married to Queen Elizabeth II. When he retired from his royal duties last year, many worried the Duke of Edinburgh's health had taken a turn for the worst. (Or, maybe he was just, you know, tired of working for 65+ years.) Here, a look back at Prince Philip's life—featuring intimate moments with the Queen, laughter with his grandson Prince Harry, and meeting his soon-to-be-granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle.
Prince Philip arrives at Westminster Abbey for his marriage to Princess Elizabeth with his best man: the Marquess of Milford Haven.
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, with her husband Prince Philip during their marriage ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.
Prince Philip, otherwise known as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Queen Elizabeth during their honeymoon in Broadlands, Romsey, Hampshire. The newlyweds were just 21 (Elizabeth) and 26 (Philip).
Philip and the Queen with their one-year-old son Prince Charles in the gardens of Windlesham Moor in Surrey, England.
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh attending the Royal Horse Show at Windsor.
The Queen and Prince Philip with their children Princess Anne, 2, and Prince Charles, 4, on the grounds of Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with Charles and Anne at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave at the crowds from the balcony during her Coronation at Buckingham Palace
Prince Charles at a celebrity cricket match against the Duke of Norfolk at Arundel Castle.
Prince Philip waves to four-year-old Michael McCarthy during a tour of Mackay in Queensland.
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh head to Brisbane during their visit to Australia.
Prince Philip and Prince Charles at Balmoral—the favorite residence of Queen Victoria, the great-grandmother of the Queen.
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth visiting Nigeria.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave as they leave Liverpool after attending a "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" ice show.
Prince Philip, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, Queen Elizabeth, and former President John F. Kennedy attend dinner at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in London following their return from a royal tour of India.
Prince Philip at the helm of his sailboat during the Cowes Regatta.
Prince Philip playing bicycle polo technique in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.
Prince Philip walking with his son Prince Charles at Smith's Lawn in Windsor Great Park.
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne visiting the Isles of Scilly.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arriving at the Manoel Theatre in Valleta, Malta.
Prince Philip on top of a Land Rover pointing out competitors at the Badminton Horse Trials to Queen Elizabeth II as she watches through binoculars.
Prince Charles talking to his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Sandringham shortly before the ceremony marking Charles as Prince of Wales.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip fly back to London from a visit to Yorkshire.
The Queen and the Duke on board the HMY Britannia.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with their children Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth with the Duke of Edinburgh and their children Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, at Balmoral.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day, standing alongside Prince Philip.
The Queen and Prince Philip talking during The Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II with Princess Anne, Prince Phillip, Princess Michael of Kent (a member of the British royal family who's married to the Queen's first cousin), Peter Phillips (Princess Anne's son), Prince Charles, and Princess Diana at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London.