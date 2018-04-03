Today's Top Stories
Twitter Reactions to Channing and Jenna Breakup
The Shocking Claims in New Meghan Markle Biography
20 Cult-Favorite Asian Beauty Products
A Primer on 'This Is Us' Season 3
These Are, Hands Down, the Best Perfumes of 2018

Inside the Private Life of Prince Philip

The rare, unseen moments throughout the royal's 70-year marriage to the Queen.

Believe it or not, Prince Philip has spent 70 of his 96 years of life married to Queen Elizabeth II. When he retired from his royal duties last year, many worried the Duke of Edinburgh's health had taken a turn for the worst. (Or, maybe he was just, you know, tired of working for 65+ years.) Here, a look back at Prince Philip's life—featuring intimate moments with the Queen, laughter with his grandson Prince Harry, and meeting his soon-to-be-granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

1 of 52
Getty Images
1947

Prince Philip arrives at Westminster Abbey for his marriage to Princess Elizabeth with his best man: the Marquess of Milford Haven.

2 of 52
Getty Images
1947

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, with her husband Prince Philip during their marriage ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

3 of 52
Getty Images
1947

Prince Philip, otherwise known as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Queen Elizabeth during their honeymoon in Broadlands, Romsey, Hampshire. The newlyweds were just 21 (Elizabeth) and 26 (Philip).

4 of 52
Getty Images
1949

Philip and the Queen with their one-year-old son Prince Charles in the gardens of Windlesham Moor in Surrey, England.

5 of 52
Getty Images
1949

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh attending the Royal Horse Show at Windsor.

6 of 52
Getty Images
1952

The Queen and Prince Philip with their children Princess Anne, 2, and Prince Charles, 4, on the grounds of Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

7 of 52
Getty Images
1952

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with Charles and Anne at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

8 of 52
Getty Images
1953

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave at the crowds from the balcony during her Coronation at Buckingham Palace

9 of 52
Getty Images
1953

Prince Charles at a celebrity cricket match against the Duke of Norfolk at Arundel Castle.

10 of 52
Getty Images
1954

Prince Philip waves to four-year-old Michael McCarthy during a tour of Mackay in Queensland.

11 of 52
Getty Images
1954

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh head to Brisbane during their visit to Australia.

12 of 52
Getty Images
1955

Prince Philip and Prince Charles at Balmoral—the favorite residence of Queen Victoria, the great-grandmother of the Queen.

13 of 52
Getty Images
1956

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth visiting Nigeria.

14 of 52
Getty Images
1961

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave as they leave Liverpool after attending a "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" ice show.

15 of 52
Getty Images
1961

Prince Philip, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, Queen Elizabeth, and former President John F. Kennedy attend dinner at Buckingham Palace.

16 of 52
Getty Images
1961

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in London following their return from a royal tour of India.

17 of 52
Getty Images
1962

Prince Philip at the helm of his sailboat during the Cowes Regatta.

18 of 52
Getty Images
1964

Prince Philip playing bicycle polo technique in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

19 of 52
Getty Images
1965

Prince Philip walking with his son Prince Charles at Smith's Lawn in Windsor Great Park.

20 of 52
Getty Images
1967

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne visiting the Isles of Scilly.

21 of 52
Getty Images
1967

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arriving at the Manoel Theatre in Valleta, Malta.

22 of 52
Getty Images
1968

Prince Philip on top of a Land Rover pointing out competitors at the Badminton Horse Trials to Queen Elizabeth II as she watches through binoculars.

23 of 52
Getty Images
1969

Prince Charles talking to his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Sandringham shortly before the ceremony marking Charles as Prince of Wales.

24 of 52
Getty Images
1969

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip fly back to London from a visit to Yorkshire.

25 of 52
Getty Images
1972

The Queen and the Duke on board the HMY Britannia.

26 of 52
Getty Images
1972

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with their children Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace.

27 of 52
Getty Images
1979

Queen Elizabeth with the Duke of Edinburgh and their children Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, at Balmoral.

28 of 52
Getty Images
1981

Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day, standing alongside Prince Philip.

29 of 52
Getty Images
1982

The Queen and Prince Philip talking during The Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle.

30 of 52
Getty Images
1983

Queen Elizabeth II with Princess Anne, Prince Phillip, Princess Michael of Kent (a member of the British royal family who's married to the Queen's first cousin), Peter Phillips (Princess Anne's son), Prince Charles, and Princess Diana at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London.

