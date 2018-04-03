Inside the Private Life of Prince Philip

Believe it or not, Prince Philip has spent 70 of his 96 years of life married to Queen Elizabeth II. When he retired from his royal duties last year, many worried the Duke of Edinburgh's health had taken a turn for the worst. (Or, maybe he was just, you know, tired of working for 65+ years.) Here, a look back at Prince Philip's life—featuring intimate moments with the Queen, laughter with his grandson Prince Harry, and meeting his soon-to-be-granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle.