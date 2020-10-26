Fact: The best-kept secret of adulthood is that the majority of your life will be spent with your colleagues. While the pandemic has most of us still adjusting to a new life without seeing our coworkers every day, there are still ways to show our appreciation for the small crew that we love and trust. I mean, how else would we get through those Zoom meetings that should be a phone call without Slacking them about it every 10 seconds? Send your coworkers any of these thoughtful gifts perfect for their home "office" and beyond, all under $50, ahead.