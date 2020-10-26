Thoughtful Gift Ideas Under $50 for Your Favorite Coworkers
Also known as the people who make Monday-Friday bearable.
By Rachel Epstein published
Fact: The best-kept secret of adulthood is that the majority of your life will be spent with your colleagues. While the pandemic has most of us still adjusting to a new life without seeing our coworkers every day, there are still ways to show our appreciation for the small crew that we love and trust. I mean, how else would we get through those Zoom meetings that should be a phone call without Slacking them about it every 10 seconds? Send your coworkers any of these thoughtful gifts perfect for their home "office" and beyond, all under $50, ahead.
Slowdown Studio 2022 Mini Calendar
2022 is approaching, which means they'll likely need a new wall calendar. This pick from Slowdown Studio is a work of art—literally—and will help inspire them with its gorgeous illustrations throughout.
'Out of Office' by Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen
Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen's 'Out of Office' explores the future of work, including how our society's relationship to the office has evolved over the past two years and what work/life balance can truly look like when we change our relationship to work.
Godox LR120 12" LED Ring Light
Albeit on the pricier side, your coworker will get an incredible amount of use out of this top-rated ring light for important Zoom meetings and press opportunities they may be participating in.
MHN "Thank You" Cards
As much as you'd hate to see them go, the Great Resignation is here and they will inevitably need a beautiful set of thank you cards to send to their coworkers (a.k.a. you) when the time comes. If they're not pursuing a new job, they could also use this set of 12 cards to thank family and friends for any extra special gifts they receive during the holidays.
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier
Make sure their skin stays hydrated thanks to Hey Dewy's portable humidifier that will fit nicely on their desk. All they'll need to do is fill it up with water, plug it into a nearby USB outlet, hit the power button, and voila!
Phenomenal Woman T-Shirt
Remind her how amazing she is by gifting her this "Phenomenal Woman" unisex tee created by Meena Harris's (yes, Kamala Harris's niece!) brand, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign.
Harlem Candle Co. "Langston" Nightclub Map Candle
Sure, you're never supposed to light up candles in the office, but working from home is a game changer. Harlem Candle Co.'s "Langston" nightclub map candle is a delicious mix of jasmine and sandalwood and very aesthetically pleasing.
Madewell Quilted Scuff Slippers
Every person working from home deserves a pair of fluffy faux fur slippers. I don't make the rules.
Gray Malin The Goals Guided Journal
Filled with travel photographer Gray Malin's gorgeous prints, the Gray Malin goals guided journal will give them the motivation they need to keep going knowing that better (travel) days are ahead.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige's top-rated lip sleeping mask, known to smoothen and moisturize lips overnight, is exactly what she needs after a long day of answering emails and hosting Zoom meetings from her couch. Trust.
BLK & Bold Rise & GRND Coffee Blend
Instead of running around the corner to Starbucks every morning, encourage your work wife to brew a cup of BLK & Bold's "Rise & GRND" medium roast blend. The Black-owned company provides delicious coffee while pledging five percent of its profits to "initiatives aligned to sustaining youth programming, enhancing workforce development, and eradicating youth homelessness."
Offline Graphic Crew Socks
Remind them to sign off at 6 p.m. on the dot and throw on these "offline" socks. No excuses.
Jiggy x Kacey Musgraves "Head in the Clouds" Puzzle
If she was one of the avid puzzle enthusiasts during the early days of the pandemic and listens to 'Star-Crossed' on repeat, she'll appreciate this Jiggy x Kacey Musgraves 500-piece puzzle.
Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment
Imagine how they'll feel when an assortment of Levain Bakery's delicious cookies show up to their door in the middle of a rough work day?! Send them an assortment of chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, and oatmeal raisin flavors so they can have the best of...four worlds.
'The Purpose of Power' by Alicia Garza
If she's looking to make a difference outside of work, send her Alicia Garza's 'The Purpose of Power.' The Black Lives Matter co-founder wishes she had this guide when she first started organizing what eventually turned into a global movement.
McNally Jackson "If You Love Me..." Sweater
Support local bookstores like McNally Jackson and gift her this "If you love me read me a book" sweater that she should most definitely wear to the park on the weekends. You can see more styles here.
Rifle Paper Co. Ring Dish
Who doesn't need a pretty ring dish on their desk to place scrunchies and loose hair ties on?
Jungalow Kaya Shorty Ceramic Planter by Justina Blakeney®
Since they're home 95 percent of the time, the time has come to convince them to become a plant person. Do so by giving them one of these cute ceramic planters.
Papier Pine Green Meadow Notebook
Help keep her organized with Papier's gorgeous monogrammed notebook, so she can jot down important notes and all of those ambitious middle-of-the-night ideas.
'The Art of the Bar Cart' by Vanessa Dina
A bar cart recipes and styling book for the cocktail-loving coworker. This book doubles as a piece of chic decor to prop up her laptop (Zoom double chins are very much a thing) or directly on her home bar cart.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland's Summer Fridays jet lag mask has gotten rave reviews for its lightweight formula and instant hydrating effects. You don't have to wash it off, so it can be applied during the work day or right before you hop into bed. Either way, it will help her have fresher, dewier skin and unwind after a rough day.
'Joy at Work' by Marie Kondo
It's never been more important to find joy in our work. Marie Kondo's latest book takes her favorite decluttering strategies and applies them to your (home) office space. You can read more here.
West Elm Ceramic Llama Planter
This adorable ceramic llama planter, in which she can nestle succulents or a little orchid at her desk or on her window sill, is sure to make her smile every time she sees it.
Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.
-
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
The viscount and his new love interest will hit your queue in 2022.
By Andrea Park • Published
-
Will 'True Story' Have a Season 2?
The future of the Netflix limited series is up in the air.
By Quinci LeGardye • Published
-
'Firefly Lane' Season 2: Everything We Know
In the immortal words of Tully Hart, "Firefly Lane girls forever!"
By Andrea Park • Published
-
48 Trendy Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
Whether it's for a birthday, holiday, or just to say "I miss you."
By Rachel Epstein • Published
-
The 18 Best Secret Santa Gifts for Your Coworkers
From the intern to your boss' boss.
By Julia Marzovilla • Published
-
Astrology Gifts for Your Horoscope-Obsessed Friends
"Sorry your gift is late...Mercury was in retrograde."
By Rachel Epstein • Published
-
60 Gifts for Mom She'll Truly Love
From creature comforts to luxe indulgences.
By Sara Holzman • Published
-
21 Gifts for Your Boss So Good, You'll Want to Keep Them for Yourself
I'm the CEO now.
By Julia Marzovilla • Published
-
The 24 Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers in 2021
They're enough to make anyone a morning person.
By Julia Marzovilla • Published
-
40 Not-Too-Scary Horror Movies for Scaredy Cats
You may not like gore, but that doesn't mean you have to sit out spooky season.
By Joyce Bautista Ferrari • Published
-
32 Best Mother's Day Gifts to Show How Much You Appreciate Her
Here, 32 Mother's Day gifts your mom will love to use in the house, whether she's into fitness, home decor, or trendy accessories.
By Rachel Epstein • Published