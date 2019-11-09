The Best Secret Santa Gifts for Your Coworkers
From the intern to your boss' boss.
Coworkers: they can become your second family, often without your even noticing. Whether your Secret Santa this year is the person you spend nearly eight hours a day with or someone you only manage to see while grabbing lunch, everyone deserves a memorable gift this holiday season. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best gifts to wrap up for whoever you have for Secret Santa this year, whether that be your work wife or your manager, at any price point. Plus, if you're trying to impress the most important person in your office, we've got the most luxurious pieces to give to them this season, too.
Fellow Carter Everywhere Travel Mug
For the Coffee Lover
Obviously, coffee is an office essential. Give these sleek reusable, stainless steel travel mugs to the biggest caffeine-lover on your team.
14th Night Hair Elixir
For the Beauty Junkie
If she's someone who is always trying the newest in beauty trends, she'll love this clean hair oil from beauty brand, 14th night, inspired by ancient Persian beauty secrets.
Slip Silk Pillowcase
For the Boss
The holidays are the perfect time to get a bit indulgent. If there's one item that screams "I'm worth it," it's this silk pillow case for a dreamy night's rest.
Baggu Reusable Tote
For the Commuter
This smiley tote is the perfect way to add some cheer— even in the gloomy winter months.
Susanne Kaufmann Pillow Spray
For the Late Nighter
This calming pillow spray, with notes of lavender and orange oil, will relax even the most determined late-night coworker.
Limited Edition Rothy's Merino Slipper
For the High Heel Lover
If your coworker is notorious for her uncomfortable shoe choices, she can stash these under her desk for an easy shoe swap that will feel like she's walking on clouds.
Truff Hot Sauce
For the Hot Head
If your coworker douses their food in hot sauce, this truffle-infused version will up the ante come lunch hour.
William Sonoma Baking Set
For the 'GBBS' Addict
If your coworker is obsessed with The Great British Baking Show, this cute and classic striped set will help catapult their baking skills in style.
Loewe Tomato Leaves Candle
For the Gardener
Tomato leaves might be an unconventional scent, but your garden-loving coworker will rejoice in having fresh veggie scents around, even in the winter.
Jennifer Behr Pearl Hair Tie
For the Coworker Who Always Needs a Hair Tie
If your coworker is always searching for her hair tie, this is for her. The pearl-adorned fastener can double as a bracelet.
J.Crew Cashmere Wrap Scarf
For the Coworker Who's Always Cold
This ultra-soft wrap scarf will defend against icy office AC units, all the while keeping your co-worker looking extra chic.
Cat Person Catnip Toy
For the Pet Lover
If you know someone who decorates their office with pictures of their fur babies— opt for a cute cat or dog toy— you can't go wrong.
Souleil Vin de Bonté 2020 Le Rouge
For the Wine Lover
Give your vino loving co-worker a bottle of this sustainably produced French wine. Sipping on it will make them feel like it's summer all year-round. Plus, it comes in at under $15.
Native Union A Wireless Charger
For the Techie
Get this wireless charger for the most technologically advanced person on your team. Think of it as the perfect upgrade for them.
Vitruvi An Essential Oil Diffuser
For the Stressed Coworker
This diffuser is the perfect way for your co-worker to de-stress once they get home. Gift it with a few calming aromatherapy oils for an added bonus.
Rifle Paper Co. Anthropologie Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug
For the Newbie
You can't go wrong with gifting one of these floral mugs to the new member on your team you might not know well.
Kitsch Rose Quartz Roller
For the Self Care Afficianado
A jade roller is the perfect gift for the person you spot binging YouTube makeup videos during their lunch breaks. Now they can practice a bit of skin care during even the busiest of workdays.
Allswell Cotton Throw
For the Coworker Who Just Moved
Nothing makes a new place feel like home like a super-cozy blanket. This gray one will match any apartment style and will keep your coworker warm through the winter.
Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
-
