The Best Secret Santa Gifts for Your Coworkers

Coworkers: they can become your second family, often without your even noticing. Whether your Secret Santa this year is the person you spend nearly eight hours a day with or someone you only manage to see while grabbing lunch, everyone deserves a memorable gift this holiday season. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best gifts to wrap up for whoever you have for Secret Santa this year, whether that be your work wife or your manager, at any price point. Plus, if you're trying to impress the most important person in your office, we've got the most luxurious pieces to give to them this season, too.

Fellow Carter Everywhere Travel Mug

For the Coffee Lover

Obviously, coffee is an office essential. Give these sleek reusable, stainless steel travel mugs to the biggest caffeine-lover on your team. 

14th Night Hair Elixir

For the Beauty Junkie

If she's someone who is always trying the newest in beauty trends, she'll love this clean hair oil from beauty brand, 14th night, inspired by ancient Persian beauty secrets.

Slip Silk Pillowcase

For the Boss

The holidays are the perfect time to get a bit indulgent. If there's one item that screams "I'm worth it," it's this silk pillow case for a dreamy night's rest.

Baggu Reusable Tote

For the Commuter 

This smiley tote is the perfect way to add some cheer— even in the gloomy winter months.

Susanne Kaufmann Pillow Spray

For the Late Nighter

This calming pillow spray, with notes of lavender and orange oil, will relax even the most determined late-night coworker.

Limited Edition Rothy's Merino Slipper

For the High Heel Lover

If your coworker is notorious for her uncomfortable shoe choices, she can stash these under her desk for an easy shoe swap that will feel like she's walking on clouds.

Truff Hot Sauce

For the Hot Head

If your coworker douses their food in hot sauce, this truffle-infused version will up the ante come lunch hour.

William Sonoma Baking Set

For the 'GBBS' Addict

If your coworker is obsessed with The Great British Baking Show, this cute and classic striped set will help catapult their baking skills in style.

Loewe Tomato Leaves Candle

For the Gardener

Tomato leaves might be an unconventional scent, but your garden-loving coworker will rejoice in having fresh veggie scents around, even in the winter.

Jennifer Behr Pearl Hair Tie

For the Coworker Who Always Needs a Hair Tie

If your coworker is always searching for her hair tie, this is for her. The pearl-adorned fastener can double as a bracelet.

J.Crew Cashmere Wrap Scarf

For the Coworker Who's Always Cold

This ultra-soft wrap scarf will defend against icy office AC units, all the while keeping your co-worker looking extra chic.   

Cat Person Catnip Toy

For the Pet Lover

If you know someone who decorates their office with pictures of their fur babies— opt for a cute cat or dog toy— you can't go wrong.

Souleil Vin de Bonté 2020 Le Rouge

For the Wine Lover

Give your vino loving co-worker a bottle of this sustainably produced French wine. Sipping on it will make them feel like it's summer all year-round. Plus, it comes in at under $15.

Native Union A Wireless Charger

For the Techie

Get this wireless charger for the most technologically advanced person on your team. Think of it as the perfect upgrade for them.

Vitruvi An Essential Oil Diffuser

For the Stressed Coworker

This diffuser is the perfect way for your co-worker to de-stress once they get home. Gift it with a few calming aromatherapy oils for an added bonus. 

Rifle Paper Co. Anthropologie Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug

For the Newbie

You can't go wrong with gifting one of these floral mugs to the new member on your team you might not know well.

Kitsch Rose Quartz Roller

For the Self Care Afficianado

A jade roller is the perfect gift for the person you spot binging YouTube makeup videos during their lunch breaks. Now they can practice a bit of skin care during even the busiest of workdays.  

Allswell Cotton Throw

For the Coworker Who Just Moved

Nothing makes a new place feel like home like a super-cozy blanket. This gray one will match any apartment style and will keep your coworker warm through the winter.

