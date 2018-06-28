Today's Top Stories
1
Roe v. Wade Is in Grave Danger
2
This Serum Cleared Up My Acne in 48 Hours
3
Here's How to Fight Your Compassion Fatigue
4
Meghan Markle Briefly Forgot Her "Duchess Slant"
5
The Best Beach Music for Your Next Vacation

The Queen and Meghan Markle Have an "Increasingly Warm" and "Close" Friendship

Meghan is reportedly "completely at ease" with the monarch.

Getty Images

The heartwarming photos of inside jokes and shared giggles have already told us everything we needed to know, so it's no surprise to hear that Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has reportedly struck up a ‘close, warm relationship’ with Queen Elizabeth II.

The unlikely but adorable BFFs have become increasingly good friends after the actress married Prince Harry back in May, before accompanying his grandmother to three major public events as a member of the royal family.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Earning the approval of your new family-in-law is always daunting (let alone when it's the actual Queen of England), but sources have claimed that Meghan is already “completely at ease with the queen.”

Getty Images

It’s thought that we can all expect to see a lot more of Meghan and her stunning royal wardrobe, having “impressed” the Queen and her new family at all royal engagements so far with her desire to become involved in various important outreach programmes.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The source went on to claim that Meghan has been secretly meeting with charities to make as much positive impact as possible in her new role.

“Gender equality, girls education, gay rights and human rights, which were the focus of her work as a UN advocate and a representative for the One World Foundation, will be themes to be prominently featured in her future work,” they added.

Name a more iconic duo than these two.

Getty Images
Related Stories
Meghan Markle & Queen Elizabeth's Adorable Moment
Meghan and the Queen Plan Time Alone Together

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Khloé Kardashian Has Been Hiding Her Ring Finger
Cardi B Had the Most Over-the-Top Baby Shower
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Queen Is Sick, Canceled a Public Appearance
Camila Mendes' 'Riverdale' Co-Star Apologizes
Kim K Forced Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Insta Official
Kim Shares First Pic of Chicago and True Together
Why Tan France Is Styling Pete Davidson
Bella Hadid Crashed a High School Prom
Harry and Meghan Didn't Honeymoon in Namibia