Paramount
If 2018 saw the resurgence of the romantic comedy, then 2019 looks to be the year the genre really spreads out. Though not all of this year's flicks have been announced yet (we'll update as more roll out), the rom-coms we know about have some common threads: Magical realism, the importance of female friendship, and way more diversity than rom-coms had during their last, mid-90s heyday. And honestly? We can't wait.
Here are 9 romantic comedies coming out in 2019 that Marie Claire editors can't wait to watch.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What Men Want
Release Date: February 8
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Max Greenfield, Wendy McLendon-Covey, Kellan Lutz, Tracy Morgan
We’ll go and see anything that stars Taraji P. Henson, no questions asked, but we’re particularly excited to see her in this gender-swapped reboot of the somewhat problematic 2000 film What Women Want. Henson stars as a wheeler and dealer at a male-dominated sports agency who keeps getting passed up for promotions—until a magic potion allows her to hear the thoughts of any man she encounters. Will she use her power for good or evil? Mmm, probably both.
Isn't It Romantic
Release Date: February 14
Starring: Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine
Though star Rebel Wilson started a bit of controversy by proclaiming that her role in this film was the first time a plus-sized woman starred in a rom-com (to which critics replied, “Um, ever heard of Queen Latifah?”), this movie about a realist who mysteriously finds herself living all the classic rom-com tropes looks hilarious and heartwarming.
Five Feet Apart
Release Date: March 22
Starring: Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson, Parminder Nagra, Claire Forlani
This one may have comedy elements (the ever-funny Cole Sprouse can’t help himself), but make no mistake: Tears will be jerked. Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson play two teens with cystic fibrosis who have to maintain very antiseptic lives mostly in the hospital—including the stipulation that they can’t get too close to one another. But when they begin a flirtation, they start to rethink those boundaries.
Where'd You Go, Bernadette?
Release Date: March 22
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne, Billy Crudup
Richard Linklater directs this adaptation of the excellent Maria Semple book of the same name. Our queen Cate Blanchett stars as the titular Bernadette, a woman who seemingly has it all—a brilliant daughter, a supportive husband, a great career—but who ends up mysteriously disappearing right before a vacation to Antarctica, leaving her family to figure out where she went. Hence the title. It's more of just a com, or maybe a dram-com, than a rom-com, but there are definite lovey moments between Bernadette, her husband, her kid, and her friends. Hey, who said all romance has to be the Eros kind?
Booksmart
Release Date: May 24
Starring: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Sudeikis
In Olivia Wilde’s (pictured left) directorial debut, two best friends (Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, pictured right) who always overachieved spend their last night of high school trying to cram as much fun as they possibly can into a single night. Don’t they know that partying is for college? Though this movie is mostly about best friendship, we predict sparks will fly.
Flarsky
Release Date: June 29
Starring: Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, Andy Serkis, Alexander Skarsgard
Seth Rogen is a man in a relationship with a woman far more physically attractive than he is—stop me if you’ve heard this one before—when he plays Fred Flarsky, a hapless journalist on a quest to reunite with his childhood crush, played by Charlize Theron. The only hiccup? She’s now one of the most powerful women on earth, well on her way to becoming President of the United States.
Under the Silver Lake
Release Date: August 8
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough
It might not be fair to call this a rom-com, but because reviews from its festival run paint it as a pretty hard-to-pin-down film, genre-wise, let’s count it anyway. After a man (Andrew Garfield) living in the Silver Lake neighborhood of L.A. has a romantic evening with a mysterious woman in his apartment complex (Riley Keough), he goes to find her and realizes she’s disappeared without a trace. Rather than let sleeping dogs lie, he decides to track her down—a decision that sends him on a conspiratorial, increasingly strange journey into the dark heart of Los Angeles.
Someone Great
Release Date: TBA 2019
Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, Lakeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson
A Netflix rom-com starring Jane the Virgin alumna Gina Rodriguez, this film centers on a woman who goes through really bad breakup and decides to shake it off by partying in NYC with her best friends. We’re stoked for this cast, too: Alongside our perennial fave Gina are Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise (who you might remember from the She’s Gotta Have It remake on Netflix), Lakeith Stanfield, and Rosario Dawson.
Always Be My Maybe
Release Date: TBA 2019
Starring: Ali Wong, Keanu Reeves, Randall Park, Daniel Dae-Kim
Nahnatchka Khan—creator of the supremely underrated, tragically short-lived TV show Don’t Trust the B---- In Apartment 23—is the mastermind behind this rom-com about two childhood sweethearts who have a fight that separates them for 15 years, until they happen to run into one another in San Francisco as adults. Oh yeah, and the insanely brilliant Ali Wong (pictured) stars so you know it’s going to be hilarious (and will possibly feature a little bit of comedic body horror, knowing her). Also involved are Keanu Reeves, Randall Park, and Daniel Dae-Kim.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below