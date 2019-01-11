Ah, Netflix. The more the political climate descends into chaos, the more the streaming giant provides a safe, warm space to retreat from it. While the site's acquisitions have always been impressive, 2019 looks to be yet another year of some excellent original films.

Last year, Netflix ushered in a major romantic comedy revival, breathing new life into the genre with films like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Set It Up, and this year's Always Be My Maybe looks to continue the tradition. Also on the roster are some star-studded genre movies, like the Scorsese-directed mob flick The Irishman, and the Jake Gyllenhaal–starring, hard-to-pin-down Velvet Buzzsaw.

Point is, there's a lot to look forward to in 2019, at least where binge-watching movies is concerned. We'll update as more information from the notoriously hush-hush company is revealed, but as of right now, here are the 11 best Netflix movies coming out in 2019.