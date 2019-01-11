image
Today's Top Stories
1
R. Kelly Series Shows Not All Black Lives Matter
image
2
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, January 11 Edition
image
3
The Sneakers We Need This Year
image
4
Hair Color Trends You'll See Everywhere for Spring
image
5
Our Editor's Favorite Workouts for 2019

The Best Netflix Movies Coming Out in 2019

The streaming service's rom-com revival continues, with some big-budget fare thrown in.

image
By Cady Drell
CLOSE
Netflix

Ah, Netflix. The more the political climate descends into chaos, the more the streaming giant provides a safe, warm space to retreat from it. While the site's acquisitions have always been impressive, 2019 looks to be yet another year of some excellent original films.

Last year, Netflix ushered in a major romantic comedy revival, breathing new life into the genre with films like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Set It Up, and this year's Always Be My Maybe looks to continue the tradition. Also on the roster are some star-studded genre movies, like the Scorsese-directed mob flick The Irishman, and the Jake Gyllenhaal–starring, hard-to-pin-down Velvet Buzzsaw.

Point is, there's a lot to look forward to in 2019, at least where binge-watching movies is concerned. We'll update as more information from the notoriously hush-hush company is revealed, but as of right now, here are the 11 best Netflix movies coming out in 2019.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
'Close'

Airing: January 18

This badass thrilled stars Noomi Rapace as some kind of militia-woman assigned to protect a spoiled heiress. When danger strikes, the two must learn to trust each other in order to survive. It looks adrenaline-filled and surprisingly emotional.

'Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened'

Airing: January 18

It might be wrong to say, but was there ever a more satisfying disaster to watch than the demise of Fyre Festival, the mega-exclusive music festival that left a bunch of VIPs stranded on an island ill-equipped to host them? Don’t answer that, but do watch the documentary about the incredible shitshow that ended up getting its founder thrown in jail. Where was this movie during the Summer of Scam?! Perfect programming.

'Polar'

Airing: January 25

Based on a graphic novel, Polar follows the veteran assassin The Black Kaiser (Mads Mikkelsen) as he tries to outrun a bunch of other assassins who want him dead. It looks gory and stylish, but I’m only here because Vanessa Hudgens is in it.

'Velvet Buzzsaw'

Airing: February 1

Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Natalia Dyer (from Stranger Things!) and a bunch of other super famous and talented people are in this mysterious movie with an awesome-sounding plot: “After a series of paintings by an unknown artist are discovered, a supernatural force enacts revenge on those who have allowed their greed to get in the way of art.”

'High Flying Bird'
2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesJeff Kravitz

Airing: February 8

Zazie Beetz, Kyle MacLachlan, André Holland, and Zachary Quinto star in this sports drama directed by Steven Soderbergh. Not much is known about it yet, other than it’s about “a sports agent [who] pitches a rookie basketball client on an intriguing and controversial business opportunity during a lockout,” according to IMDB.

'Triple Frontier'

Airing: March 15

Everyone you’ve ever dated is in this movie: Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Ben Affleck, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal star as a former military dudes who decide to go rogue when the opportunity to rob a dangerous cartel presents itself.

'Always Be My Maybe'
ABC's 'American Housewife' - Season Three
Getty ImagesEd Herrera

Airing: TBD 2019

Nanatchka Khan, creator of Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, returns with this Netflix rom-com about two childhood sweethearts who have a falling out and then run into each other years later in San Francisco. Best of all? It stars (and was co-written by) Ali Wong, brilliant comedian of Baby Cobra fame.

'In the Tall Grass'
World Premiere Of Aquaman In London
Getty ImagesBarcroft Media

Airing: TBD 2019

Patrick Wilson stars in this film adaptation of a Stephen King novella about a couple who hears a child crying for help in a cornfield and goes to rescue him—only to realize they may be trapped...with something sinister lurking in the field too. I’ll be watching with the lights on.

'The Irishman'
Tribute To Agnes Varda - 17th Marrakech International Film Festival
Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis

Airing: TBD 2019

Whoa, Martin Scorsese is directing a Netflix movie with a (reportedly) $200 million budget? Twenty-nineteen truly is a time of wonders. Care to guess whether it’s a mafia movie that stars Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, and Bobby Cannavale? OMG how did you know?

'Eli'
'Yellowstone' Premiere
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

Airing: TBD 2019

Lili Taylor, Kelly Reilly, and youngster Charlie Shotwell are all in this horror flick about a little boy who is receiving treatment for his autoimmune disorder and finds out that his house is no longer safe. Sounds creepy.

'The Last Thing He Wanted'
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAxelle/Bauer-Griffin

Airing: TBD 2019

Dee Rees, the mastermind behind last year’s lauded Netflix period drama Mudbound, returns to the streaming service with The Last Thing He Wanted, a political thriller based on the 1996 Joan Didion novel about a journalist-turned-arms dealer. Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, and Willem Dafoe star.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image R. Kelly Series Shows Not All Black Lives Matter
image Please Allow Me Time to Process Beto's New Beard
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Ultimate Valentine's Day Playlist
image
Required Listening: 20 Songs Turning 20 in 2019
image Meet Anna Boden, Marvel's FirstFemale Director
image The Cringiest Moments from 'The Bachelor,' Ranked
image Which Reality Dating Competition Should You Watch?
image Lady Gaga's Fiancé Shares Shot of Her Post-Globes
image The Funniest (and Weirdest) Golden Globe Moments
image Watch the 'BLL' Season 2 Sneak Peak You Missed