40 Cozy and Comforting Gifts for Their Next Night In

There's nothing like coming home, changing into your pajamas, lighting a candle (or five), and cozying up with a massively cozy blanket despite how brutal the sub-zero temperatures are outside. And when it comes to holiday gifting, don't you want all of your friends and family to feel that same warm fuzzy feeling after opening something you've bought for them? If you want to give the people you love most that same warm-from-within feeling this season, get inspired by these gifts. Whether they deserve to be sipping on a piping mug cup of hot chocolate after a long day, or just curling up in a plush robe and fuzzy socks in bed, you're bound to find something for them on this list. So, prepare to become their favorite person (maybe ever)—that's how much they're going to love receiving one of these picks.

Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence Visit Site What’s cozier than a freshly-baked dessert? This book from internet-adored chef Claire Saffitz contains all of the tips and tricks that are sure to turn you into an at-home star baker this season. Plus, she even makes a ton of the recipes over on YouTube, so you can follow along in real time.

Cashmere Pompom Beanie Visit Site They’ll wear this luxe black cashmere beanie everywhere this winter, so it’s definitely a gift worth investing. The jumbo pompom on top is so cute to boot.

CBD Bath Tea Visit Site Taking a bath is cozy enough, but taking a bath that’s infused with this CBD tea? That’s just the best, most cozy bath…ever. Steep it in your bath as you would a normal tea bag and settle in.

Biscuit Scented Candle $42 at Nordstrom $78 at Nordstrom This limited-edition candle from cult-favorite brand diptyque is meant to smell like your kitchen might after you bake a fresh batch of holiday cookies. The spicy, sweet notes are mixed with that of patchouli to make it seem more adult.

Chunky Cable Throw Blanket Visit Site This knit throw blanket from Nordstrom’s own brand is the home equivelant of your favorte chunky sweater. Gift it to yourself and wrap yourself up in this pick after a long day spent outdoors, or give it to your friend who just moved.

Cozy Long Sleeve Sweater Jumpsuit Visit Site This is the adult version of those footsie pajamas you wore as a kid. But instead of coming in a festive print, this adult-friendly version comes in a sleek black hue.

Mila Faux Fur Throw Pillow Visit Site If someone you know and love just started at college or just moved into their first real apartment post-grad, gift them this furry shag pillow. It comes in a few different colors, so it’ll be easy to find the one that matches their space’s vibe.

Aphrodisia Room Spray Visit Site If candles aren’t really their thing but they still want their home to smell yummy in the wintertime, this room spray from Supersense Studios makes the perfect alternative gift. Notes of fig and amber take a modern appraoch to festive scents.

World Reserve Set of 6 Loose Leaf Teas Visit Site Why would they ever drink coffee again after you gift them this set from VAHDAM Teas? Not only do they come in these adorable mini tins, but these teas are inspired by global travels. Flavors include a Darjeeling Summer Black Tea, and Earl Grey Chai Masala Chai, Organic Himalayan Green Tea, and more

Portmeirion x Ted Baker Spode Christmas Tree Round Covered Baking Dish Visit Site This gift is great for the at-home bakers in your life who are always coming up with yummy new recipes. Now they can show off their baked goods in style in this adorable festive baking dish.

Cozy Knit Boucle Robe Visit Site SKIMS can do no wrong when it comes to creating comfortable loungewear that I would like to wear….forever. This robe is no exception, as it’s made from the coziest-ever plush fabric.

Amped Fleece Boo Pillow Visit Site They’ll never get out of bed (ever) once you gift them this plush, supportive, lavender-hued pillow from Urban Outfitters.

Weighted Blanket, 20 Pounds $38 at Amazon $38.24 at Amazon $45.04 at Amazon A weighted blanket is a must-buy for anyone in 2021, especially if you know that they have trouble sleeping at night. This one from Casper will feel like they’re being cuddled as they doze off.

Leda Cozy Socks Visit Site Yes, socks do make good gifts—especially when they’re this comfortable. UGG is known for its cozy clothing and accessories, so these make a great stocking stuffer.

Essential Bath Oil For The Senses, 250ml Visit Site Give them the gift of soothed muscles with this Essential Bath Oil For The Senses from Susanne Kaufmann. It’s formulated with ylang-ylang, patchouli, and lavender for the ultimate soothing experience at the end of a long day.

White Stone Diffuser Visit Site This White Stone Diffuser from VITRUVI will make their space feel like the most expensive spa. It’ll blend in with the rest of their decor, so they’ll hardly notice it.

Silk Eye Mask Visit Site Are they someone who travels a lot? Gift them this silk sleeping mask from SLIP, the brand behind those amazingly soft silk pillowcases. They’ll wear it in-flight to catch some extra hours of sleep in style.

Gisele Slouchy Pajamas Visit Site Whether you’re buying a gift for your mother-in-law or your cousin, you can’t go wrong with some comfy matching pajamas. This lightweight set from Eberjey is so soft to the touch.

Beyond Body Oil Visit Site I’m sure they have a ton of body lotions and creams, but this body oil from Prima will become one of their most-loved products in the new year, I promise. It’s infused with CBD for added soothing properties and will keep their skin feeling supple as the temperature plummets.

Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal Visit Site These UGG Fluff Yeah sandals are supermodel approved (Gigi Hadid is a fan!) so yes, they can wear them outside. But, they also work just as well when they’re lounging around at home.

Himalayan Salt Lamp Visit Site Salt lamps like this one from Urban Outfitters are meant to relieve stress, but I love them because of the warm glow they emit. This one is on my personal wish list, so if you’re my mom reading this—look away.

Flurry Scuff Faux Fur Slipper Visit Site These adorable pink sandals look like a dream to wear for hours on end. Slippers are pretty universally adored, so get these for your sister, friend, or mom!

Puffy Under-Eye Patches Visit Site Update their evening skincare routine with these Puffy Under-Eye Patches from Peace Out. They work in just 15 minutes to reduce the look of undereye bags and dark circles.

Flannel Pajamas with Headband Visit Site Are they super organized? Do they like all of their clothing and accessories to match 100 percent of the time? If you answered yes to either one of those questions, they’ll love this pajama set from PJ Salvage that comes with a coordinating headband!

XO Cashmere Wrist Warmers Visit Site These cashmere wrist warmers will make them forget all about their usual pair of black mittens, I promise.

Reindeer Sweater Visit Site Get them in the festive mood this winter thanks to this embroidered sweater. They’ll be the best-dressed person at their Zoom holiday party.

Bundled Up Monogram Mug Visit Site If you’re in need of a perfect stocking stuffer or secret Santa gift, this mug is perfect. You’ll look like you put a ton of effort into finding a gift without actually doing a ton of work.

Home Alone Long Johns Visit Site These long johns are so cute, no? Buy them for all of your friends so you can take a matching photo for Instagram.

Cozy Vibes Votive Candle Set Visit Site The name of this candle trio from Sephora Collection says it all! The different scents will match each of your friend's every holiday moods, from zesty peppermint to a dreamy pumpkin-spiced option.

Heated Slipper Visit Site Second only to a heated blanket are these heated slippers. Even better? They look like bears!

England Tea Set Visit Site This is perfect for the person on your list who has everything but space. This teapot and cup set take up hardly any room, but are perfect for warming up with this season.

100% Pure Cashmere Throw Blanket Visit Site Why have a regular throw blanket when you can have a 100 percent cashmere one? This one from State Cashmere comes in red or white, so it'll match any room aesthetic.

Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Visit Site Instantly upgrade any room with this white shag carpet—or just throw it over your desk chair or couch to give your space a holiday upgrade.

Chill Pills $30 at Amazon $30 at Target $30 at Sephora Sometimes you just need to hop in the bath after a long day. Add these bath bombs from Ouai and you'll chill out in an instant.

Microwavable Pillow Visit Site Cramps, begone! This cute avocado pillow is perfect for days where they feel a little under the weather.

Bubble Bliss Deluxe Foot Spa Visit Site If you know they're missing the salon this season, gift them this at-home foot spa. They can set up shop right from their living room couch.

A Calm Gift Card Visit Site If you know they've been having trouble falling asleep recently, a Calm subscription might be the fix. Now they can listen to Harry Styles or Matthew McConaughey read them a bedtime story every night.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Visit Site What's cozier than comfort food? And who knows comfort food better than the Barefoot Contessa herself?

Sleep Over Kit Limited Edition Visit Site This 3-piece set comes with a pillow spray, a sleep balm for your pressure points, and a calming rollerball all designed to help you chill out. Prepare to feel so calm that you tuck yourself in a few minutes hours early.