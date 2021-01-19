Netflix20th Century Fox
We watch movies for a lot of different reasons. Sometimes, we desperately need a laugh because the real world has just gotten too real. Sometimes, all we want is a good, cathartic cry and we look for the saddest, most dramatically gut-wrenching story available to summon the tears. And other times, we just want to see sexy people being sexy onscreen and we look for steamy, sultry, or otherwise blush-inducing movies to get the blood flowing to, well, the areas that drove us to seek out the sexiness in the first place.
Sure, most of us have some go-to sexy movies that we know always hit the spot and there are plenty of classic, so-sexy-they're-practically-porn movies that we can turn to thanks to the glory of the streaming gods, but sometimes you're just yearning for something new. That's where this list comes in. We've done the research so you don't have to and compiled a very
handsy erm, handy list of some of the sexiest new movies making their debut to the world in 2021. From intimate explorations of love and relationships to movies full of vengefully sexy mind games, here are the sexiest stories you need make sure to watch this year.
1
'Malcolm & Marie'
Planned release date: February 5 (Netflix)
Starring: Zendaya and John David Washington
The sexy, sexy premise: This black and white film is basically a fly-on-the-wall, deeply intimate look at the inner workings of a couple's relationship, told through a conversation they have after returning home from a movie premiere.
2
'Little Fish'
Planned release date: February 5
Starring: Olivia Cooke, Jack O'Connell, Raúl Castillo and Soko
The sexy, sexy premise: A couple struggles to keep their relationship together as a virus that causes memory loss threatens to erase their history.
3
'PVT Chat'
Planned release date: February 5
Starring: Peter Vack, Buddy Duress, Nikki Belfiglio, Austin Brown and Julia Fox
The sexy, sexy premise: An avid gamer becomes obsessed with a cam girl who lives across the country—and eventually his fantasy comes true when he sees her IRL.
4
'The World to Come'
Planned release date: February 12
Starring: Vanessa Kirby, Katherine Waterston, Christopher Abbott, and Casey Affleck
The sexy, sexy premise: In the 1850s, two farm wives escape their suffocating isolation by striking up a forbidden romance with each other.
5
'Deep Water'
Planned release date: August 13
Starring: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, and Rachel Blanchard
The sexy, sexy, premise: A bored, disillusioned married couple begin playing dangerous (even deadly) mind games with each other. It also happens to be the movie where Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met and fell for each other, so expect some explosive onscreen chemistry.
6
'Mothering Sunday'
Planned release date: TBD 2021
Starring: Odessa Young, Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman and Colin Firth
The sexy, sexy premise: Secret lovers from different social classes are able to be together just one more time before one of them is set to marry someone else in this period piece set in the 1920s. Bonus: It's penned by the same screenwriter who adapted Hulu's uber-steamy Normal People for TV.
7
'West Side Story'
Planned release date: December 10
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno
The sexy, sexy premise: We all know this one, right? Star-crossed lovers from rival gangs—all the drama and sexual tension of Romeo & Juliet but with big, show-stopping musical numbers.
