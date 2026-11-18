Speaking to GB News on behalf ofSmooth Spins Casino, Hussein said, "It would be great to see Harry and William get back together and have a nice picture of the four of them, or a picture of Catherine and Meghan together.”
However, royal sources have made it clear in recent months that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no plans to reunite with Harry and Meghan. Hussein—whose father, Anwar Hussein, and brother, Samir Hussein, are also celebrated royal photographers —admitted that a group photo is unlikely, but also said to never say never.
"I can't see it happening, but that's the thing about this job,” Zak shared. "You don't know what's going to happen in the future with the royals. There's always something, another event in the future.”
The photographer shared that Prince Harry is one of his favorite royals to capture on camera, noting that there’s a marked difference between the Duke of Sussex and his older brother due to their birth order.
"He seems very natural and down to earth. Whereas William is the future King, and from birth he's had that instilled in him,” Zak shared. "Harry, being the younger brother and not having quite the same responsibility, has been allowed to be a bit more playful."
"You never know what you're going to get with the Duke of Sussex," he added. "If he goes to an event, it feels slightly more relaxed. He just does what he wants. He might make a little joke or pick up a rugby ball and start playing."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.