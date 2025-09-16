Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

Fahy fans, our moment has arrived. Meghann Fahy was announced as the face of Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt serum, a campaign that the entertainer says feels like a full-circle moment: “As long as I've been aware of beauty products, I've been aware of Estée Lauder,” she tells me during our chat. "When I was a kid, my mom always kept some products of the brand on the bathroom counter. I have so many memories of watching her get ready and feeling like I always wanted to do and be a part of that ritual."

For Fahy, that dream came true—and then some—with a skincare line as storied as Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair ritual. “As a company, Estée Lauder’s brand integrity has remained intact for decades,” Fahy says. “[It’s a brand that I already love and trust], so to partner with them on a product that is actually incredible and that I truly love to use? It’s the biggest honor.”

As for the eye serum, Fahy gushed about the immediate hydration and a glow that it gives to the delicate skin under her eyes, but she also has a tip for using it. “Like with anything, your results depend on consistency,” she emphasizes. “You’ll need a minimum of four weeks to notice real changes in the area, but I’ve also been pairing my application with a technique I learned on set; they call it the no-tox method.” This method, she says, involves tapping the product onto the eye area with the weakest finger on your hand, your ring finger, and then massaging it upward into the skin. The result is a temporarily lifted appearance around the eyes, which can last longer with regular practice of the technique.

Fahy has many beauty secrets like this one, and she gamely revealed them all. From the nail polish color she swears by to the LED mask she can’t get enough of, keep reading for the products and practices that keep the acclaimed actress In The Mood.

“I'm a lucky person, and things work out for me. It’s something I heard from a friend, and I think it’s such a beautiful way to start the day. So I started saying it, too.”

"I'm big on lighting, so I usually have candles burning. I also love extremely hot showers. Plus playing music. What I listen to depends on my mood, though."

"Eye cream. It doesn’t sound sexy, but it’s one of those secret weapon products that work amazingly under makeup as well as on their own."

“I'm obsessed with Henry Rose, Michelle Pfeiffer's line of scents. I love that it's clean, and I also just love layering the scents. So the fact that they're all unisex is fantastic. Plus, I also just love Michelle Pfeiffer, so I always have one of her perfumes."

"I keep things really simple. I love a bit of mascara and blush, maybe a cheek highlighter. My favorite mascara is the Sumptuous Extreme Lash from Estée. Concealer too. I have to have concealer."

"I love a soft wave. I like my hair to be sort of like an undone, tousled look—almost like you had a blowout the day before, and then you slept on it. I love a little bit of movement with my hairstyles, and I also love a look that feels like your fingers have been run through it a bunch. It feels easy. Anything that feels easy to me makes me feel super sexy."

"I love black nails. It’s perfect for this time of year, and I do typically gravitate toward a darker color palette around this time. Still, black is forever a staple of mine. You really can’t go wrong with black nails."

"I do the whole thing. I am very committed to getting all of the makeup off my face, so I'm a double cleanser. I switch them up a lot, but one thing I never skip is my LED mask sessions. I use the one from Omnilux. I struggle with cystic acne sometimes, and I swear it has been something that has really helped."

"There are so many women whom I look up to who have set such incredible examples and shared great insights about how they feel as they age. That's what I’m looking forward to: settling into who I am and feeling really true to myself. So many women find that authenticity they’re searching for as they age, and that’s the kind of self-possession I find so sexy."

"Lip gloss. I swear I’ve been into lip gloss since I was a baby. It’s that one product my mom would let me wear when she felt I was too young to do much else, and I still love a good gloss or balm to this day."