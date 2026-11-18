The Royal Family has a long history with Christian Dior, with everyone from Princess Margaret to Meghan Markle having worn designs from the French fashion house. But when it comes to handbags, Princess Diana is best known for her association with the brand, and its most iconic bag, the Lady Dior, was even renamed after her. Although Princess Kate has never been photographed carrying a Dior bag, she reportedly brought a custom piece by creative director Jonathan Anderson on her trip to India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize.
While attending the inaugural Children's Earthshot awards on November 17, the Princess of Wales wore a blue Gabriela Hearst trouser suit, and according to the Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, the royal carried a special purse.
Although Kate wasn't holding it in any of the photos or videos from the event, English wrote on Instagram: "Another special bag for the princess: a custom made Dior ‘Cigale’ Bag by Jonathan Anderson with traditional Indian craftsmanship on the bag’s handle, handmade in India."
Its unclear which color or size Kate's new bag is, but Dior's bow-trimmed, envelope-style design was inspired by Christian Dior's autumn/Winter 1952–1953 La Cigale dress. The small and medium versions of the crossbody bag were introduced for spring/summer 2026, with a mini version released in August.
Representatives from Dior did not immediately reply to Marie Claire's request for comment.
While Queen Camilla regularly carries a Lady Dior bag and the Duchess of Sussex has been seen in several Dior outfits over the years, the Princess of Wales has only worn an outfit from the fashion house once. In 2025, Kate chose a ballet pink Dior blazer and tulle skirt to welcome President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for an official state visit to Britain.
As for her secret Cigale bag, perhaps it will make an appearance back in Britain soon.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.