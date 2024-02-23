The perfect road trip requires many things—a killer playlist, minimal traffic, plenty of snacks—but if we're only judging by chemistry, Geraldine Viswanathan, Margaret Qualley, and Beanie Feldstein are the perfect car companions. The trio of actresses star in Ethan Coen (one half of the legendary Coen Brothers) and Tricia Cooke's new lesbian crime flick Drive-Away Dolls, which combines a hysterical comedy of errors with a trippy callbacks to 1960s B-movies. In the film, Poor Things actress Qualley and Blockers star Viswanathan play friends who need a change from their mundane lives in 1999 Philadelphia. After reckless Jamie (Qualley) is caught cheating on her girlfriend Sukie (Beanie Feldstein), the wild child invites herself on prim Marian's (Viswanathan) road trip to Tallahassee. However, they're given a rental car that holds a mysterious suitcase, meant for a slick crime boss, called the Chief (Colman Domingo). The two women embark on a wild journey of zany mini-adventures, with the Chief's bumbling goons hot on their tails.

Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) are the odd-couple besties at the center of 'Drive-Away Dolls.' (Image credit: WORKING TITLE / FOCUS FEATURES)

Ahead of the film's Feb. 23 release, we sat down with Viswanathan, Qualley, and Feldstein to play our favorite test of friendship, How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? The on-screen friend group passed our quiz with flying colors, as they breezed through questions about their early jobs before acting, their high school superlatives, their favorite movies, and their random deep-set fears (some of which don't even have official terms). In one sweet moment, Feldstein and Viswanathan connected on how the classic 2011 comedy Bridesmaids changed their lives. "I was like, ‘Oh, this many funny women are allowed to be onscreen at the same time and people will love it?'" Feldstein said of watching the film as a high school senior. Fast-forward a decade, and now these three women are bringing a new inventive, hilarious comedy to the screen.

Watch the full challenge, above, then head to theaters to catch Drive-Away Dolls.